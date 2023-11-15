American Lithium Reports Voting Results at Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | NASDAQ:AMLI | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to report the voting results for the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Detailed voting results of the election of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board of Directors”) are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Andrew Bowering 19,518,784 90% 2,193,649 10% Simon Clarke 20,863,120 96% 850,313 4% Laurence Stefan 18,886,928 87% 2,826,505 13% Ben Binninger 19,684,228 91% 2,029,205 9% Alex Tsakumis 17,434,224 80% 4,279,209 20% Claudia Tornquist 19,603,692 90% 2,109,741 10% Carsten Korch 18,963,090 87% 2,750,343 13%



All nominees, as set forth in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated October 16, 2023 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors of American Lithium at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor and (2) the approval of the Company’s amended omnibus incentive plan (the “Compensation Plan”), as more particularly described in the Circular.

For further information regarding the matters considered at the Meeting readers are encouraged to review the Circular, a copy of which is available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About American Lithium

American Lithium is actively engaged in the development of large-scale lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company is focused on the continued development of its strategically located TLC Lithium Project (“TLC”) in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada, as well as continuing to advance its Falchani Lithium Project (“Falchani”) and Macusani Uranium Project (“Macusani”) in southeastern Peru. All three projects, TLC, Falchani and Macusani have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support. Pre-feasibility work is advancing well at Falchani and at TLC.

For more information, please contact the Company at info@americanlithiumcorp.com or visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.

“Simon Clarke”

CEO & Director

Tel: 604 428 6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

