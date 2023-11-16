Aerosol Cans Market worth $13.6 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.0 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerosol Cans Market size is estimated to be USD 11.2 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Aerosol cans refer to consumer or industrial products packaged in pressurized containers designed for easy dispensing. These cans have several key characteristics such as packaging convenience, product versatility, ease of use, preservation & shelf life, and others. Aerosol cans are pressurized containers that are used to store and discharge a wide variety of items as a fine spray or mist. Metal (such as aluminum or steel) or, in certain situations, plastic is used to make these cans.

List of Key Players in Aerosol Cans Market:

Ball Corporation (US) Trivium Packaging (Netherlands) Crown (US) Mauser Packaging Solutions (US) Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd. (Japan) Nampak Ltd. (South Africa) CCL Container (US) Colep Packaging (Portugal) CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China) Guangdong Sihai Iron-Printing and Tin-Making Co., Ltd.(China).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Aerosol Cans Market:

Drivers: Growth of the cosmetic & personal care industry. Restraint: Rising Preference for Cost-Effective and Sustainable Packaging Alternatives Opportunity: Untapped Potential in Rapidly Growing Economies Challenge: Navigating the Maze of Regulatory Compliance.

Key Findings of the Study:

By Material, Aluminum accounted for the largest share in 2022 By Type, Liquefied Gas Propellant accounted for the largest share in 2022 By Product Type, 1-piece aerosol cans accounted for the largest share in 2022 By End-use Sector, Personal Care accounted for the largest share in 2022 Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for the Aerosol Cans market

The market of Aerosol Cans has been segmented based on the material, i.e., steel, aluminum, plastics, and others. Steel aerosol cans are a specific type of aerosol can that is made primarily from steel materials. These cans are widely used for packaging various consumer and industrial products that are intended to be dispensed in the form of a fine spray or mist. Aluminum aerosol cans are a type of aerosol can that is made primarily from aluminum materials. Aluminum is significantly lighter than steel, which can be advantageous for products that need to be easily portable or for reducing transportation costs. Plastic aerosol cans are a type of aerosol can that is constructed primarily from plastic materials rather than metal. Plastic aerosol cans are typically made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or other plastic materials. Unlike traditional metal cans, plastic aerosol cans are constructed using blow-molding or injection molding processes. Plastic aerosol cans are naturally resistant to corrosion, as plastics do not rust. These cans are recyclable in nature, which helps to promote sustainability. Apart from the above-mentioned materials, aerosol cans are made out from other materials such as glass. These glass aerosol cans are a relatively less common type of aerosol can, but they do exist and offer unique characteristics compared to traditional metal or plastic aerosol cans.

The Aerosol Cans market is segmented on the basis of the end-use sector. Aerosol Cans can be used in different end-use sectors such as personal care, household care, healthcare, automotive, and others. In the personal care sector, these cans are used in Deodorants and Antiperspirants, Hairsprays, Hair Styling Products, Sunscreen Sprays, Body Sprays and Fragrances, Shaving Creams and Foams, etc. In the Household care sector, these cans are used in Air Fresheners, Insecticides sprays, Furniture Polishes, Glass and Surface Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Bathroom Cleaners, Lubricants and Penetrating Oils, Tile and Grout Cleaners, and others. Aerosol cans are used in the healthcare segment for packaging and dispensing a variety of products that are essential for medical and personal health-related purposes. These cans provide a controlled and sterile means of delivering medications, disinfectants, and other healthcare products. Aerosol cans are widely used in the automotive segment for packaging and dispensing various products that are essential for vehicle maintenance, repair, and appearance. These cans provide a convenient and controlled means of delivering automotive products in the form of sprays, coatings, lubricants, and cleaners.

The aerosol can market is categorized based on the type of propellant used, which includes liquefied gas and compressed gas propellants. The liquefied gas segment holds the majority share in the global aerosol cans market. Liquefied propellants are in a liquid state under pressure, and within the can, their vapor generates sufficient pressure to expel the product. Even as the product level decreases, more propellant vaporizes to sustain a consistent pressure in the space above the product, ensuring the spray's effectiveness remains constant throughout the aerosol can's lifespan.

In terms of product type, the 1-piece aerosol can segment is anticipated to maintain its leadership in the aerosol cans market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for 1-piece aerosol cans can be attributed to several factors, including their environmentally friendly and sustainable nature, recyclability, safety, strength, and enhanced aesthetic appeal. The prominent status of this segment is a result of its numerous advantages, including its ability to withstand higher pressure, resistance to corrosion and heat, leak-proof design, lightweight and airtight properties, unbreakable nature, and seamless construction.

The Aerosol Cans market is studied in five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market of Aerosol Cans globally. This is attributed to the rise in urbanization, increasing disposable income, improving living standards, which led in rising the demand for personal care and cosmetic products, household care products which supports the growth of the aerosol cans in the forecast period.

