Global Meat Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

This report provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.





Key Highlights of the Report:

Extensive Market Coverage : The report covers various segments of the meat market, including ambient meat, chilled raw packaged meat (processed and whole cuts), cooked meats (counter and packaged), fresh meat (counter), and frozen meat. It provides an analysis based on the retail selling price and includes all applicable taxes.

The global Meat market achieved revenues of $1,020,474.9 million in 2022, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022. The market volume also increased with a CAGR of 0.8% during the same period, reaching 124,443.7 million kilograms in 2022.

The market is expected to accelerate with an estimated CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027, potentially reaching a value of $1,287,518.3 million by 2027.

Scope of the Report:

Valuable for Research and Strategy : Ideal for those conducting entry-level research, the report highlights the size, growth, key segments, and leading players in the global meat market.

Employing the Five Forces analysis, the report assesses the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the global meat market.

Insightful profiles of key market players reveal their global operations and financial performance.

The report includes five-year forecasts for the market, both in terms of value and volume, enhancing presentations and pitches with future growth prospects.

Companies Mentioned:

