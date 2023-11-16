Beach Hotels Market Size Worth $203.06 Billion by 2032 - Growing Tourism and Travel Trends to Bolster Growth

Newark, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 132.65 billion in 2022 global Beach Hotels market will reach USD 203.06 billion by 2032. Leveraging technology for enhanced guest experiences, including mobile apps for reservations, contactless check-in/check-out, and personalized services, can improve operational efficiency and meet the expectations of tech-savvy travellers. Additionally, emphasizing gourmet dining experiences and promoting local cuisine can attract foodies and culinary travellers, highlighting the unique flavours of the destination. Also, offering cultural experiences, such as local tours and interactions with indigenous communities, can enrich the guest experience and connect travellers with the destination's heritage. Furthermore, beach hotels can target corporate and business travellers by providing conference facilities, meeting spaces, and incentive packages for corporate events, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE). In addition, introducing themed resorts or properties that cater to niche interests, such as marine life, historical themes, or luxury beachfront villas, can create unique selling points.



Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230 Pages): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13790



Key Insight of the global Beach Hotels market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific has experienced a substantial increase in its middle-class population. This growing demographic segment has more disposable income, enabling them to afford beach vacations, and this trend is driving increased demand for beachfront accommodations. In addition, the region's high population density, particularly in nations like China and India, has led to urbanization and an increased desire for city escape vacations. Coastal destinations provide an accessible and desirable option for urban dwellers seeking a break from city life. Additionally, emerging markets in the Asia Pacific, such as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, have seen a surge in international and domestic tourism. These countries offer pristine beaches and are becoming preferred destinations for beach vacations. Asia Pacific also offers a vast array of cultural and natural diversity, from tropical islands and white-sand beaches in Southeast Asia to vibrant urban beachfronts in Japan and South Korea. This diversity attracts travellers with varying preferences. Besides, many regional governments actively promote tourism through marketing campaigns and improved infrastructure, including airports and transportation networks, further facilitating beach tourism.



In 2022, the standard segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51.32% and revenue of 68.10 billion.



The type segment includes budget, premium and standard. In 2022, the standard segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51.32% and revenue of 68.10 billion.



In 2022, the accommodation segment dominated the market with the highest share of 53.85% and market revenue of 71.43 billion.



The service type segment is classified into accommodation, food & beverage and others. In 2022, the accommodation segment dominated the market with the highest share of 53.85% and market revenue of 71.43 billion.



In 2022, the group segment held the largest market share at 76.41% and a market revenue of 101.36 billion.



The occupants segment is divided into group and solo. In 2022, the group segment held the largest market share at 76.41% and a market revenue of 101.36 billion.



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13790



Advancement in market



In May 2023: Hyatt Hotels Corporation has officially announced the debut of four new properties: Alua Helios Bay, Dreams Sunny Beach Resort & Spa, Secrets Sunny Beach Resort & Spa, and AluaSun Helios Beach. These openings enhance the presence of Hyatt's all-new resort brands in Greece and Spain. Currently, these four resorts are available for booking through Hyatt channels, and members of the World of Hyatt program can earn and redeem points at these newly added Bulgarian properties. This expansion underscores Hyatt's deliberate strategy for growth in Europe, and they eagerly anticipate these resorts welcoming guests to their Dreams, Alua, Secrets and AluaSun establishments for a truly unforgettable experience.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Relaxation and wellness.



Beach hotels have transformed into havens of holistic wellness where guests can embark on journeys of rejuvenation and self-care. The natural tranquillity of the coastal setting forms the perfect backdrop for various wellness activities. Visitors seeking a respite from the demands of daily life are drawn to beach destinations, which provide a serene environment for achieving balance and inner peace. Furthermore, yoga and meditation have become integral to many beach hotels' wellness offerings. These practices are often conducted on the beach, where the soothing sound of waves and the gentle sea breeze create a harmonious atmosphere. Guests can participate in yoga sessions, guided meditation, and mindfulness exercises, enabling them to reconnect with their inner selves and find relaxation amid nature's beauty. Many beach hotels also recognize the importance of promoting healthy eating habits as part of a holistic wellness experience. They offer various nutritious dining options, including fresh, locally sourced ingredients, plant-based cuisine, and personalized dietary plans. These choices ensure guests can nourish their bodies with wholesome foods during their stay.



Restraint: Rising operating costs.



Beachfront properties are exposed to unique environmental factors, including saltwater, sand, and the corrosive effects of coastal weather. As a result, regular maintenance is essential to preserve the infrastructure and aesthetics of these properties. This maintenance includes repairing and repainting buildings, caring for landscaping, and maintaining recreational areas. Additionally, beachfront hotels often invest in erosion control measures and beach restoration to combat the natural wear and tear of the environment. In addition, maintaining a high level of service at beachfront properties requires a dedicated and well-trained staff. This factor includes hiring skilled chefs, housekeeping personnel, front desk staff, maintenance crews, and security personnel. Beach hotels often employ lifeguards, water sports instructors, and wellness practitioners, further adding to labour costs. Labour costs can escalate due to the need for around-the-clock staffing, especially during peak tourist seasons. Besides, beachfront properties need to ensure the safety and security of guests, which involves costs related to security personnel, safety equipment, and monitoring systems to prevent accidents and protect guests and staff.



Opportunity: Customized experiences.



Providing personalized experiences is a key strategy for beach hotels to distinguish themselves from competitors and leave a lasting impression on their guests. Beach hotels often offer intimate and romantic dining experiences directly on the beach. These dinners are typically arranged with a private table, candlelight, and the gentle sound of waves in the background. Couples can savour delectable cuisine, enjoy stunning sunset views, and relish quality time together, creating cherished memories of their stay. Beach hotels also recognize the importance of catering to families, offering age-appropriate activities for children and parents. These may include supervised kids' clubs, beachfront playgrounds, family game nights, and interactive educational programs. Families can enjoy quality bonding time while children enjoy entertaining and enriching experiences. In addition, some beach hotels arrange beachfront picnics and bonfires, allowing guests to unwind in a relaxed and casual setting. Families, couples, or groups of friends can gather around a bonfire, roast marshmallows, and enjoy music or storytelling by the beach, fostering a sense of togetherness and camaraderie.



Challenge: Infrastructure challenges.



There needs to be more transportation infrastructure, such as poorly maintained roads, limited public transportation options, or inadequate airports, to make it easier for tourists to access the beach destination. Difficulties reaching the location can deter potential visitors who prioritize convenience and accessibility. Additionally, a lack of efficient transportation can increase travel times and costs, further discouraging tourists. Furthermore, tourists value their well-being and safety during their travels. The need for well-equipped healthcare facilities, medical clinics, or hospitals near the beach destination can be a significant concern. Travelers may hesitate to visit areas where immediate medical assistance is not readily available, especially in the case of emergencies or unexpected health issues.



Any query or customization before buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13790



Some of the major players operating in the global Beach Hotels market are:



• ITC Limited

• Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

• IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group PLC)

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation

• Marriott International, Inc.

• Shangri-La Asia Limited.

• Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

• Accor SA

• The Indian Hotels Company Limited

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

• The Oberoi Group

• Sunset Key Guest Cottages

• Montage Laguna Beach

• Four Seasons Resort

• Jade Mountain

• Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa

• Capri Laguna

• Laguna Beach House

• Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa.

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Budget

• Premium

• Standard



By Service Type



• Accommodation

• Food & Beverage

• Others



By Occupants



• Group

• Solo



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com

