SHIB Partners with the Manny Pacquiao Foundation to Implement Its Own Layer 2 Blockchain

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIB and its Shiba Inu Ecosystem, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain that includes popular global cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, today announced that it has partnered with the Manny Pacquiao Foundation to implement SHIB’s Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium into the Foundation’s operations.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation will use Shibarium to better optimize, streamline, and record its activities, including tracking its fundraising and donations, distributing funds, and managing other resources, while externally providing even greater transparency concerning its social good efforts across the globe.

About SHIB

SHIB, a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.6 million Twitter followers and is frequently ranked as the second-most searched crypto project by Google. Its ecosystem of tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB.io utilizes the Shib Ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB:The Metaverse and Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain providing a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world. To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website: https://shibatoken.com .

To learn more about or join Shib visit: https://www.shib.io .

About the Manny Pacquiao Foundation

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF) is a California 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. It is the charitable organization of the eight-division World Boxing Champion and former Philippine Senator, Emmanuel (Manny) Pacquiao. Established in 2019, the MPF is committed to fighting for those less fortunate and spreading hope around the world. It represents the embodiment of the people's champion, Manny Pacquiao, who has devoted himself to public service and donated more than one-third of his career earnings to charity. It is his goal to be an instrument of hope and change around the world. The MPF has already reached over one million people in need of help and continues to inspire others by creating a sustainable impact that transcends the world of sport.

For more information, please visit pacquiaofoundation.org.