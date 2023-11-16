Awilco Drilling PLC: Capital Reduction Process Completed

Reference is made to our press release of 20 July 2023 from Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling”) regarding the resolution passed in the General Meeting to reduce the issued share capital of Awilco Drilling by cancelling and extinguishing paid-up capital of 63 pence on each issued fully paid up ordinary share of 65 pence each and reducing the nominal value of each issued fully paid up ordinary share from 65 pence to 2 pence (the "Share Capital Reduction").

The Share Capital Reduction has now been approved by the Court and registered by the UK Companies Register. The new nominal value of each issued fully paid up ordinary share is 2 pence and the new share capital is GBP 292,362.70.

As a consequence of the Share Capital Reduction becoming effective, the exercise price for the 10,149,440 outstanding warrants will be NOK 1 per Depositary Receipt.



Aberdeen, 16 November 2023





For further information please contact:



Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900



Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 93 42 84 64

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.