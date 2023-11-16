Global Leukapheresis Market To Worth USD 156.71 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 8.3%

New York, United States, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Leukapheresis Market size is To Grow from USD 70.60 Million in 2022 to USD 156.71 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Leukapheresis is a therapeutic procedure that involves the selective removal and concentration of white blood cells from a patient's bloodstream. It is commonly employed in treating hematological disorders like leukemia and lymphoma, as well as managing high white blood cell counts in autoimmune diseases. During the process, blood is drawn from the patient and passed through a specialized machine, which separates the white blood cells from the rest of the components. The filtered blood is then returned to the patient's circulation. By reducing abnormal or excessive leukocytes, leukapheresis helps alleviate symptoms, prevent organ damage, and manage the underlying condition.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Leukapheresis Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Devices and Disposables), By Application (Therapeutic and Research), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Transfusion Centers, and Blood Component Providers & Blood Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

In 2022, the disposables segment accounted for around 62.7% market share

On the basis of the offering, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into devices and disposables. The disposables segment held the largest share in the leukapheresis market for several reasons. Disposable leukapheresis kits and components are widely used in procedures as they offer convenience, reduced risk of contamination, and simplified handling. These single-use products eliminate the need for extensive cleaning and sterilization, ensuring patient safety and procedural efficiency. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of disposables compared to reusable equipment makes them a preferred choice for healthcare facilities, especially in resource-constrained regions. The growing trend of using disposable products in medical settings, coupled with advancements in manufacturing techniques, has further propelled the disposables segment's dominance in the leukapheresis market.

In 2022, the research segment accounted for around 70.8% market share

Based on the application, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into therapeutic and research. The research segment held the largest share in the leukapheresis market due to several key factors. Leukapheresis plays a crucial role in various research applications, such as drug development, immunology, and cell-based therapies. Researchers heavily rely on leukapheresis to isolate specific white blood cells for in-depth study and experimentation. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and the use of leukapheresis in generating patient-specific cellular therapies have further boosted the demand for leukapheresis in the research domain.

The blood component providers & blood centers segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period

Based on the end-user, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals & transfusion centers, and blood component providers & blood centers. The blood component providers and blood centers segment is anticipated to experience higher growth in the leukapheresis market during the forecast period for several compelling reasons. These entities play a crucial role in the collection, processing, and distribution of blood components, including leukapheresis-derived products. As the demand for leukapheresis procedures increases, blood centers and component providers are expected to witness greater adoption of leukapheresis technology to meet the rising demand for specific white blood cell products.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 8.5% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the Leukapheresis Market during the forecast period due to several compelling factors. The region's large and aging population, coupled with a rising prevalence of hematological disorders and autoimmune diseases, is driving the demand for leukapheresis procedures. Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are also contributing to the market's growth.

North America held the largest share in the leukapheresis market due to a high prevalence of hematological disorders, such as leukemia and lymphoma, which drives the demand for leukapheresis procedures. Additionally, North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, with advanced medical facilities and trained professionals, contributing to the wider adoption of leukapheresis.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global leukapheresis market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE & CO. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Macopharma, Terumo BC T Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Precision Medicine Group LLC, BiolVT LLC, Kaneka Corporation and others.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Cryoport Inc. has formed a strategic alliance with Cell Matters SA to provide the life sciences sector with end-to-end cryopreservation services for leukapheresis-derived treatments that support both autologous and allogeneic cell therapies.

In July 2021, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies has launched a direct offering to clinicians for extracorporeal photopheresis immunotherapy (ECP) operations performed at the patient's bedside. Spectra Optia's capability has been extended by the firm. These devices may now be used to execute the UVA PIT System ECP as a functionally closed, online, multistep system with mononuclear cell collection (MNC) and continuous mononuclear cell collection (CMNC) procedures.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global leukapheresis market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Leukapheresis Market, By Offering

Devices

Disposables

Leukapheresis Market, By Application

Therapeutic

Research

Leukapheresis Market, By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Transfusion Centers

Blood Component Providers & Blood Centers

Leukapheresis Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



