DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market Detailed Analysis Report 2023-2031

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market- (By Product (Consumables (Kits (DNA Kits, RNA Kits), Reagents), Instruments), By Technology (Consumable-Based Technology (Silica-Based, Magnetic Particle Technology, Other Technologies), Instrument-Based Technology (Automated Spin Column-Based, Magnetic Bead-Based, Automated Liquid Handling), By Application (PCR, NGS, Cloning, Microarray, Blotting Techniques, Other Applications), By End-User (Clinical Diagnostic and Forensic Laboratories, Research Academics and Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market is valued at US$ 2.33 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 4.14 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Extraction of DNA and RNA is a combination of chemical and physical methods used to isolate DNA or RNA. Extraction via chemical technique entails detecting and extracting DNA/RNA from a sample using extraction kits. Extraction kits streamline the extraction process by eliminating the requirement for mechanical disruption and minimizing the amount of manual labor involved. Furthermore, improved methods for individual samples provide repeatable purification of high-quality DNA/RNA. Automation technology advancements result in more accurate and effective analysis. Many innovative and diverse DNA/RNA extraction kits have been created by global main players to analyze microbes, animal, food, and environmental samples.







DNA/RNA extraction kits have been optimized for quick identification and quantification of DNA/RNA samples using PCR and electrophoresis equipment. RNA/DNA Extraction Kits are in high demand in pharmaceutical laboratories, hospitals, forensics, and other settings. Furthermore, the growing trend of personalized medicine and the orphan medication market will drive market demand even higher.

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, QIAGEN announced the release of the QIAseq Normalizer Kits, which provide researchers with a quick, easy, and cost-effective way to pool various DNA libraries for the best-quality results from next-generation sequencing (NGS) runs. The QIAseq Normalizer Kit reduces the time required to normalize DNA concentrations across NGS libraries from several hours to 30 minutes.

In March 2021, Tecan and Zymo Research collaborated on forces to create a ready-to-use processing system that makes it easier to get viral DNA and RNA from nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, saliva, sputum, plasma, and serum. The Zymo Research Quick-DNA/RNA™ Viral MagBead Kit on the DreamPrep NAP workstation made the process easier by pre-loading scripts that were tuned for viral RNA extraction and were being tested for COVID-19 assays by high-complexity testing labs

List of Prominent Players in the DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market:

Abnova Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

Merck KGaA

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Omega Bio-tek, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zymo Research





DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 2.33 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 4.14 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 6.68% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, Technology, Application, End-Use Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The expanding funding for R&D of extraction kits, technological advancements, and enhanced automation in DNA/RNA extraction technologies are driving the market's expansion. Furthermore, increased demand for user-friendly goods drives the growth of this market. The market is primarily driven by increased investment in R&D of extraction kits, technological improvement, and enhanced automation in DNA/RNA extraction technologies. Furthermore, the growing need for user-friendly goods propels the growth of this market.

Challenges:

Though the DNA/RNA sample extraction and isolation business is robust and increasing, it confronts various challenges affecting manufacturers and end-users. Nucleic acid isolation and purification using kits and automated tools are more expensive than traditional procedures. However, the exorbitant cost of these equipment prevents them from being widely used. This equipment also comes with additional costs for reagents, disposables, maintenance, and training. This costly equipment are out of reach for institutes and businesses with limited R&D budgets.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market is expected to register a major market revenue share and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Several new and advanced sequencing techniques, such as whole genome sequencing and single-cell sequencing, are being deployed to help researchers in the Asia-Pacific area use disease-specific DNA and RNA information to improve therapeutic and diagnostic studies. In recent years, the region's genomic applications, which enable personalized interventions, have extended to include the focused use of medications and nutritional genomics.

North America is estimated to grow remarkably in the coming years. Growing genomic and proteomic research, as well as research collaborations between research institutes and hospital laboratories for clinical DNA/RNA data analysis, are some of the significant advancements that will drive the DNA/RNA extraction market forward. The presence of manufacturing hubs of important businesses operating in the DNA/RNA extraction industry will help drive the regional North American market for DNA/RNA extraction.





Segmentation of DNA/RNA Sample Extraction and Isolation Market-

By Product-

Consumables Kits DNA Kits Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Genomic DNA Microbe DNA Plasmid DNA Viral DNA RNA Kits Cell-Free RNA Genomic RNA Microbe RNA Viral RNA Reagents

Instruments

By Technology-

Consumable-Based Technology Silica-Based Magnetic Particle Technology Other Technologies

Instrument-Based Technology Automated Spin Column-Based Magnetic Bead-Based Automated Liquid Handling



By Application-

PCR

NGS

Cloning

Microarray

Blotting Techniques

Other Applications

By End-User-

Clinical Diagnostic and Forensic Laboratories

Research Academics and Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

