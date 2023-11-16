Next-Generation Anode Materials Market in China is likely to Dominate the Global Industry | Here's Why

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market- (By Type (Silicon/Silicon Oxide Blend, Lithium Titanium Oxide, Silicon-Carbon Composite, Silicon-Graphene Composite, Lithium Metal, Others), By End-User (Transportation (Passenger Electric Vehicles, Commercial Electric Vehicles, Others), Electrical and Electronics, Energy Storage, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market is valued at US$ 2.62 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.57 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.60% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Anode materials serve as the negative electrodes in lithium-ion batteries and work in conjunction with cathode materials within a lithium-ion cell. The lithium-ion battery anode materials serve as a reservoir, facilitating the insertion and removal of lithium ions during charging and discharging, and must be chemically active in the appropriate oxidation reaction. Anode materials must be porous and electrically conductive to be suitable for lithium-ion battery manufacture.

The increased demand for fast-charging batteries has had a substantial impact on the market for next-generation anode materials. In addition, the steady demand for effective lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and other consumer electronics devices, as well as the rapid rise in R&D initiatives aimed at improving battery chemistry, is a major factor fueling the growth of the next-generation anode materials market during the forecast period.







Recent Developments:

In Aug 2023, Nexeon effectively secured the supply chain for silicon anode raw materials and signed an agreement for its first commercial volume production site. In addition, a contractual arrangement was established between OCI and Nexeon, guaranteeing a stable and enduring provision of monosilane, an essential raw material utilized in the fabrication process of Nexeon's Generation 2 silicon anode materials.

In July 2023, Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. declared the procurement of silicon anode material for automotive batteries from Nexeon Ltd. with the aim of enhancing the efficacy of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs).

List of Prominent Players in the Next-Generation Anode Materials Market:

Altairnano

LeydnJar Technologies BV

Nexeon Ltd.

pH Matter LLC

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

Cuberg

Shanghai Shanshan Technology Co., Ltd.

AMPIRUS TECHNOLOGIES

California Lithium Battery

Enovix

POSCO CHEMICAL

Albemarle Corporation

Talga Group.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Others





Next-Generation Anode Materials Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 2.62 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 9.57 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 15.60 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, Volume (KT) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type and End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The market for next-generation anode materials is influenced by a variety of variables, including technological improvements as well as broader sociological and economic trends. Energy storage devices that can store additional energy produced during periods of low demand are in greater demand due to rising demand for renewable energy and a shift towards renewable energy sources like wind and solar. Anode materials are an important component in the development of high-performance energy storage systems, which are required for the efficient utilization of renewable energy. Consumers are becoming more concious of the environmental impact of their purchases as the emphasis on sustainability grows. These reasons are projected to increase demand for environmentally sustainable products, such as next-generation anode materials, with a lower environmental impact than traditional anode materials.

Challenges:

Producing next-generation anode materials is frequently difficult and necessitates specialized equipment and methods. As a result, they have greater manufacturing costs than typical anode materials, making them less competitive in the market. Some next-generation anode materials are still experimental, and their scalability is unknown. Due to the need for specialized equipment and methods, scaling up production can be difficult, which is projected to hamper the commercial viability of Next Generation Anode Materials Market growth.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific's Next-Generation Anode Materials Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to increased demand for anode materials in e-vehicles. Due to the ease and advanced manufacture of next-generation anode materials with high-quality materials, China is likely to dominate the global market for next-generation anode materials. Many regional governments are enacting policies and incentives to encourage the improvement of clean energy technologies, such as energy storage systems, which are creating a favourable regulatory environment for the next-generation anode materials market and are expected to drive investment and innovation.

In addition, North America is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Rising demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy storage systems will likely drive regional growth in the Next Generation Anode Materials Market. These technologies necessitate high-performance anode materials that can store enormous amounts of energy while remaining durable and environmentally friendly.





Segmentation of Next-Generation Anode Materials Market-

By Type-

Silicon/Silicon Oxide Blend

Lithium Titanium Oxide

Silicon-Carbon Composite

Silicon-Graphene Composite

Lithium Metal

Others

By End-User-

Transportation Passenger Electric Vehicles Commercial Electric Vehicles Others

Electrical and Electronics

Energy Storage

Others

By Region-

North America-

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

