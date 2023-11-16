Automotive Sunroof Market Expected to Expand at 9.60% CAGR Through 2021-2031 | Says Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive sunroof market stood at US$ 7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18.36 billion in 2031. The global automotive sunroof market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2021 and 2031.

Major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) should give discretionary notice to car buyers about sunroofs for premium vehicles and SUVs in case sunroof systems face functional problems. A strong inclination toward premium vehicles & SUVs from the millennial and the Generation Z population can be attributed to stable monetary conditions, increment in per capita pay, and decline in bank financing costs. Such trends are driving the market for premium vehicles and SUVs, which is required to push growth of the automotive sunroof market during the forecast period.

Sunroof-enabled vehicles are expensive, as sunroofs are linked with the aesthetic and luxury requirements, which increases the cost to manufacture such vehicles. Furthermore, maintenance of sunroofs is also an expensive component, as it needs periodic maintenance and in case of any failure puts an additional burden on the car owner in terms of cost. Hence, manufacturers are maintaining balanced relationship with suppliers and ecosystem partners to lower development cost of sunroofs.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17465



The automotive sunroof market is expected to expand due to improvements made in product innovation and sunroof materials, as well as increased preferences for automobile sunroofs as status symbol. For instance, vehicles equipped with UV (Ultraviolet)-reflective or tinted lenses help to keep out undesirable heat and sunshine. Sunroof systems with upgraded features such as advanced electronic control systems and optional rain sensors are being installed by small number of automakers in the market.

Rapid expansion of the pandemic across the globe led to a decline in vehicle production across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a majority of businesses across the globe to crumble, owing to forced shutdown of production and manufacturing activities, which hampered major manufacturing companies across the globe, has created a chaos in the automotive sunroof market.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global automotive sunroof market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 18.36 billion until 2031.

Global automotive sunroof market from 2021 to 2031 is 9.6%

The global automotive sunroof market is valued at US$ 7 billion in 2021.

The global automotive sunroof market stood at US$ 6.7 billion in 2020.

Automotive Sunroof Market: Growth Drivers

The surge in sunroof popularity owes to their ability to enhance sunlight control and visibility inside vehicles, thereby elevating the driving experience. Particularly appealing to younger demographics, sunroofs have prompted automakers to integrate them into various vehicle categories. Additionally, the expected rise in individual income levels worldwide may stimulate vehicle sales, thereby fostering market growth.

The global automotive sunroof market is projected to expand due to advancements in sunroof materials, product innovation, and the growing perception of sunroofs as status symbols in automobiles. Presently, vehicles are equipped with UV-reflective or tinted panels to regulate heat and sunlight. Furthermore, select automakers are incorporating enhanced features like rain sensors and sophisticated electronic control systems into their sunroof systems.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=17465

Automotive Sunroof Market: Regional Landscape

Europe led the global automotive sunroof market in 2020. The primary element driving the demand in the region is high response to luxury and premium vehicles. The presence of major manufacturers in countries such as Germany and the U.K. has propelled the region at the forefront in the global automotive sunroofs market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global market over the next few years. Demand for premium vehicles in emerging economies, such as India and China, is rising, owing to an increase in disposable income of the populace. Furthermore, automobile production in the region is increasing, as automakers are investing aggressively to expand their production capacities.

Automotive Sunroof Market: Key Players

CIE Automotive paid US$ 755 Mn for the Inteva roof system. However, continuous advancements to expand the use of sunroofs across multiple vehicle categories, as well as rising passenger car demand and consumer preference for sports utility vehicles are projected to boost the global sunroof market.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Automotive Sunroof market: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products, LLC, Yachiyo Industry Co., Webasto SE., Valmet Automotive, Magna International Inc., CIE Automotive, Other Key Players.

Automotive Sunroof Market: Segmentation

Product Type

In-Built Glass

Panoramic Glass

Tilt and Slide Glass

Top-Mount Glass

Pop-Up Glass

Solar Glass

Foldable Fiber

Removable Fiber

Material

Glass Sunroof

Fiber Sunroof

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

Bus & Coaches

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Exclusive Discount on Automotive Sunroof Market at: - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=17465

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Autonomous Trains Market - The global market for Autonomous Trains was valued at US$ 6.1 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 25.0 Bn by the end of 2031

EV Lightweight Materials Market - The industry was valued at US$ 5.5 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.4 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 69.4 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: