SATO homes in Skanssi, Turku, now available to rent – Designed for more sustainable housing

SATO Corporation, Press release 16 November 2023 at 10:00





The renting of SATO homes completed in November at Sorakatu 9, Skanssi, Turku, has seen a great start. The apartments in this newbuild property cater for those who appreciate not only comfortable but also more sustainable housing. SATO will treat all those moving into the new Sorakatu homes to a 30-day Turku region public transport (Föli) travel card.

A total of 77 rental homes of different sizes were completed at Sorakatu 9 in the Skanssi area of Turku in November: 42 studios and 15 one-bedroom, 13 two-bedroom and 7 three-bedroom homes. The homes are now available to rent and ready to move into.

Turku region public transport travel card for new residents

Skanssi is a diverse district suitable for residents of all ages. It provides locals with a variety of opportunities such as:

plenty of venues and resources for keeping fit and close access to nature;

the Skanssi shopping centre with excellent shopping as well as a broad range of other services, leisure activities and restaurants;

a school in Lauste as well as children’s day care centres, such as the one in conjunction with the Skanssi shopping centre;

the neighbouring Skanssi Biodiversity Park that will be opened in 2024.

“The Sorakatu 9 homes have enjoyed an excellent reception despite the market situation having changed and there being a plentiful supply of rental homes. Interest in the apartments of this newbuild property has remained strong, and the building is filling up fast.

Residents are particularly excited about the location of the Sorakatu homes and about the sheltered and pleasant grounds. This shows that, in addition to modern housing, sustainability is also important for residents. It’s currently still possible to reserve a private car parking space for those who need one.

Spring 2024 will see us launch SATO’s first shared car in Turku specifically for Sorakatu, which will facilitate sustainable mobility even further. In addition to access to the shared car, our new residents will also get free Turku region public transport Föli travel cards for 30 days, making mobility in Skanssi hassle-free and environmentally friendly,” says SATO Regional Director for Turku Seppo Merimaa.

To take a look at available rental homes at Sorakatu 9, Skanssi, Turku, see here

For media enquiries, please contact:

Seppo Merimaa, Regional Director, Turku, SATO Corporation, phone: +358 50 527 1886, seppo.merimaa@sato.fi

