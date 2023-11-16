Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (‘Lancaster’) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pivotal regulatory site visit at its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico. The site visit, conducted on November 14, included key staff from the Bureau of Land Management (‘BLM’) and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (‘EMNRD’).



During the visit, the Lancaster team, alongside representatives from BLM and EMNRD, conducted a thorough walk-through of the proposed drilling locations and geophysical program. This comprehensive review focused on several crucial aspects, such as access routes, site conditions, and local vegetation. The visit provided a valuable opportunity for open discussions regarding the planned drilling activities, access requirements, and the full claim area geophysical work at the site.

A core focus of the discussions was the commitment of Lancaster Resources to minimize the environmental impact of its maiden drilling program and the subsequent full claim area geophysical Magnetotelluric (‘MT’) program. The Company is dedicated to a strong collaborative effort with regulatory agencies to ensure minimal impact from the use of ATVs, trucks, drilling rigs, and MT sensors.

Lancaster Resources is actively working with BLM and EMNRD to establish proper and fit-for-purpose reclamation requirements. The company is fully aware of the need for expediency in its operations and the desire to leave no lasting impact on the environment while working towards obtaining the necessary approvals.

Continued engagement with BLM, EMNRD, and all stakeholders is a priority for Lancaster Resources. The Company is committed to working transparently and diligently with both agencies to answer all queries in support of its application processes.

This successful site visit marks a significant milestone in the development of the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project. Lancaster Resources remains dedicated to advancing its project responsibly, with a steadfast focus on environmental stewardship and community collaboration.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring battery and critical metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size that Lancaster is exploring for concentrated sub-surface lithium brine deposits. Lancaster’s vision is to produce Net Zero Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar or geothermal energy.

Lancaster also holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals’ Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

