MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Reporting of trading in MT Højgaard Holding A/S shares by senior management

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by MT Højgaard Holding A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

CEO Henrik Mielke has sold shares to cover tax payment pertaining to vested shares, which have been earned and transferred from MT Højgaard Holding as part of the group’s long-term share based incentive program.

Further information:

CFO of MT Højgaard Holding, Rasmus Untidt, can be contacted on telephone +45 51 25 48 68.

Attachment