Data Center Networking Market Report Published: A Comprehensive Report on Market Size, Growth Drivers, and Key Players

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Center Networking Market is valued at US$ 22.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The advent of digital technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, and multimedia content has resulted in an unparalleled data explosion. Enterprises across industries are struggling to manage and analyze this flood of data, whether for analytics, storage, real-time processing, or data-driven decision-making. To extract value from data, effective data management is required, and data center networking plays a critical role in aiding this management process.

The concentration of population, economic activity, and data in urban regions has resulted from urbanization. The resulting boom in digital activities, from online shopping to smart city infrastructure, generates massive amounts of data that must be seamlessly handled, analyzed, and communicated. Data centers, which serve as the backbone of digital operations, necessitate advanced networking solutions to provide high-speed data transfer, low latency, and continuous connectivity.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global data center networking market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global data center networking market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global data center networking market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Data Center Networking Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, IT & telecom is anticipated to dominate the market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 22.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 48.3 billion Growth Rate 11.5% Key Market Drivers Proliferation of smart technologies

Rise in need for data management

Rising data volumes Companies Profiled HPE

Microsoft Corporation

Console Connect

Fujitsu Ltd

Juniper Networks Inc

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Pluribus Networks

Intel Corporation

VMware Inc

ALCATEL-LUCENT Enterprise

Cisco Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc

Edge Micro

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global data center networking market include,

In December 2022, Edgecore Networks Corporation, a Taiwan-based provider of open networking devices and solutions, introduced the EPS200 Series, an open network solution designed and produced exclusively for enterprises in data center networking architecture. It allows the connectivity of servers, storage devices, and network switches that are all housed in a rack.

In December 2022, Arista Networks Inc. introduced eight high-end data center switches that are specially developed and manufactured to match the needs of individual organisations, with bandwidth as high as 800G. Three additional switches were added to the current 7060X5 series, while the other five were added to the 7050X4 data-center leaf switches.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global data center networking market growth include HPE, Microsoft Corporation, Console Connect, Fujitsu Ltd, Juniper Networks Inc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Pluribus Networks, Intel Corporation, VMware Inc, ALCATEL-LUCENT Enterprise, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc, and Edge Micro, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global data center networking market based on component, end user and region

Global Data Center Networking Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Software Switching Operating System (OS) Virtual Switch Management Software Controller Hardware Ethernet Switch Router Storage Area Network (SAN) Network Security Equipment Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Others Services Installation & Integration Training & Consulting Support & Maintenance

Global Data Center Networking Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User IT and Telecom Retail & E-commerce BFSI Healthcare Government Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Others

Global Data Center Networking Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Data Center Networking Market US Canada Latin America Data Center Networking Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Data Center Networking Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Data Center Networking Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Data Center Networking Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Data Center Networking Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



