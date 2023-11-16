Novel Antibody Therapy Market projected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims MarketDigits in its latest study.

Richmond, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Novel Antibody Therapy Market ” , by Type (Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Bispecific antibodies (BsAbs), Others), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Autoimmune diseases, Infectious diseases, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty centers, Others), and Region.

Global Novel Antibody Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.4 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 8.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 19.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Therapeutic Area, End User, Region and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Actinium Pharmaceuticals Molecular Templates Sample of Companies Covered Philogen Roche Seagen

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Novel Antibody Therapy Market

175 - Market Data Tables

66 - List of Figures

230 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Novel Antibody Therapy Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector characterized by a diverse range of therapies designed to harness the specificity of antibodies for therapeutic purposes. Antibody therapies, particularly monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), have gained prominence across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. These therapies leverage different mechanisms of action, such as immune checkpoint inhibition, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific antibodies, offering targeted and personalized treatment approaches. With ongoing advancements in research and development, the market showcases a continuum of products at various stages, from early-phase investigational therapies to commercially available products. Key factors driving market growth include the expanding understanding of disease biology, increased investment in biopharmaceutical research, and the successful translation of scientific discoveries into clinically effective antibody-based treatments. The market segmentation encompasses factors such as the type of antibody, therapeutic area, mechanism of action, target antigen, mode of administration, end-users, geography, and development stage, reflecting the complexity and diversity within this burgeoning field.

Sample list of Major vendors in the global Novel Antibody Therapy Market -

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Molecular Templates

Philogen

Roche

Seagen

Sesen bio

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Company

Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases



The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide serves as a key driver for the Novel Antibody Therapy Market. As the global burden of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases continues to grow, there is an escalating demand for targeted and effective therapeutic interventions. Antibody therapies, particularly monoclonal antibodies, have emerged as versatile tools in addressing these health challenges. Their ability to selectively target specific disease-related antigens, modulate immune responses, and deliver cytotoxic payloads positions them as valuable candidates for treating a wide range of conditions. The precision and specificity offered by novel antibody therapies make them promising options for improving patient outcomes and quality of life, thus driving the growth of the market in response to the increasing healthcare needs associated with chronic and infectious diseases worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Booming biologics industry

Rising applications of antibody therapy

Growing research and development activities

Opportunities:

Expansion into new therapeutic areas

Development of personalized and precision medicine approaches

Development of combination therapies

Emergence of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

The emergence of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) represents a significant trend in the Novel Antibody Therapy Market. ADCs are a class of innovative biopharmaceuticals that combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the cytotoxic potency of small-molecule drugs. This trend is driven by the desire to enhance the precision and efficacy of cancer treatment. ADCs are designed to selectively deliver cytotoxic payloads directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissues and reducing systemic side effects. The approach holds promise for targeted therapy in oncology, addressing challenges associated with traditional chemotherapy. As ADCs progress through clinical trials and gain regulatory approvals, they exemplify a transformative trend in the development of novel antibody therapies, offering new possibilities for more effective and personalized cancer treatments.

The market for Novel Antibody Therapy Market is dominated by North America.

North America dominated the novel antibody therapy market. This is due to a number of factors, including the strong presence of large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region, the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and the supportive regulatory environment. The U.S. is the largest market for novel antibody therapies in North America, followed by Canada. The U.S. market is benefiting from the FDA's expedited review program for breakthrough therapies, which has helped to accelerate the approval of new antibody therapies. The Canadian market is also growing, thanks to the increasing adoption of novel antibody therapies by hospitals and specialty centers.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for the novel antibody therapy market. The Asia-Pacific region has the world's largest population and the highest prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. This is creating a significant demand for effective and targeted therapies. Disposable incomes in the Asia-Pacific region are rising, which is increasing the demand for healthcare services, including novel antibody therapies. The healthcare infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region is expanding rapidly, which is making novel antibody therapies more accessible to patients. The number of clinical trials for novel antibody therapies in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing, which is helping to accelerate the development and approval of new therapies.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on by type the Novel antibody therapy market is categorized into Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Bispecific antibodies (BsAbs), Others. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) held the largest share of the novel antibody therapy market in 2021, accounting for approximately 70% of the global market share. This dominance is attributed to several factors, including their high specificity, ability to target specific antigens, and diverse range of applications. mAbs offer a precise and targeted approach to treatment, minimizing the impact on healthy cells and enhancing treatment efficacy. Their versatility has led to their utilization in treating a wide spectrum of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The ability to tailor mAb therapies to individual patient profiles further contributes to their widespread adoption.

