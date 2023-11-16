Cell and Gene Therapy Bio-manufacturing Market | Current Trends and Future Scope Analysis 2023-2031

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bio-manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Consumables, Equipment, And Software Solutions), Usage (Commercial-Stage Manufacturing And Research-Stage Manufacturing), Application (Upstream Processing, Harvesting, And Downstream Processing), And End-User (Life Science Companies, Contract Research Organizations (Cros), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), And Cell Banks)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global cell and gene therapy bio-manufacturing market is estimated to reach over USD 29.34 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period.

The increased number of authorized medicines and growing infrastructure needs are likely to drive expansion in the global cell and gene therapy bio-manufacturing market. Furthermore, the increase in cell and gene therapy target indications creates a demand for large-scale bio-manufacturing. Further reasons driving cell and gene therapy manufacturing expansion include significant investments by government bodies and prominent market participants. Over the previous decade, around USD 2.3 billion has been spent on gene therapy firms. This astronomical sum implies that significant pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations are investing in top gene therapy businesses.



Large service providers, such as CDMOs/CMOs and in-house manufacturers, see gene and cell therapy as an active investment sector. In addition, pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are investing heavily in cell and gene therapy research and development. The USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) reports a significant increase in cell and gene therapy items entering early development. Because of the factors mentioned above, the market is expected to raise at a healthy rate during the forecast period.





Recent Developments:

In January 2022, AllogeneTherapeutics Inc and AntionBiosciences Inc. formed an exclusive collaboration and global license agreement for Antion's miRNA technology (miCAR) to advance multiplex gene silencing as an additional tool in the development of next-generation allogeneic CAR T products.

List of Prominent Players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Bio-manufacturing Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Analytik Jena GmbH)

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

General Electric Company (G.E. Healthcare)

Getinge AB

Infors AG

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

PIERRE GUERIN

Sartorius AG (Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec





Cell and Gene Therapy Bio-Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 11.42 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 29.34 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 11.25% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Usage, Application, And End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing frequency of cancer and other target diseases and increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies are driving market expansion. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) updated GLOBOCAN 2020 with fresh cancer burden estimates, indicating that the number has climbed to 19.3 million cases. As the number of instances increases, so will the reliance on gene therapy, supporting market growth.

Similarly, according to a paper released in October 2021 by the Journal of Orthopedic Surgery and Research titled "The Worldwide Prevalence of Osteoporosis in the World: A Comprehensive Systematic Analysis and Meta-analysis," the global prevalence of osteoporosis was reported to be 18.3%. Stem cell treatment for osteoporosis has the potential to lower fracture susceptibility. As the prevalence of orthopedic illnesses rises, so will the demand for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services.

Challenges:

One of the most significant problems is the high cost of all medicines, which has financial repercussions for patients, prayers, and providers and is projected to impede market expansion. For instance, in May 2022, the US FDA approved chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for treating pediatric and young adult patients with refractory or relapsed B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and a single infusion costs roughly USD 475,000. As a result, such therapies have seen limited adoption, restricting market growth.

Regional Trends:

The North America Cell and Gene Therapy Bio-manufacturing Market is expected to register a substantial market share in revenue and is projected to expand at a increased CAGR soon due to the increasing prevalence and incidence of infectious diseases in this region as the elderly population grows. While gene treatments are widely employed in diagnostic, therapeutic, drug development, and other research for oncology and other clinical illnesses, the United States is the most affected country in the world. As a result, the demand for the same will be substantially higher in the North American region, where the patient population is growing faster than in other countries.





Segmentation of Cell and Gene Therapy Bio-manufacturing Market-

By Product Type-

Consumables Culture Supplements Media Serum Macronutrients Single-Use Liquids Cell Culture Reagents Cell Quantification Kits

Equipment Bioreactors/Fermenters Continuous Bioreactors Single-Use Bioreactors Mixing Systems Cell Counters Cell Sorters Centrifuges Incubators Biosafety Cabinets Freezers PCR Systems Transfection Systems Storage Tanks Others

Software Solutions

By Usage-

Commercial Stage Manufacturing

Research Stage Manufacturing

By Application-

Upstream Processing Formulation and Hydration Cell Culture Processing

Harvesting

Downstream Processing Separation and Filtration Fill and Finish Operations



By End-User-

Life Science Companies Equipment Consumables Software Solutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Equipment Consumables Software Solutions

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Equipment Consumables Software Solutions

Cell Banks Equipment Consumables Software Solutions



By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

