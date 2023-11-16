Kaldalón hf.: Shares Commence Trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market

Kaldalón hf. (the “Company”) announced on November 13, 2023, that the Company's application for its shares to be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market had been accepted.

Kaldalón is pleased to confirm that the transfer of the Company’s shares to Nasdaq Iceland Main Market from the Iceland First North Market has been successfully completed. The Company’s shares commence trading on the Main Market today, November 16, 2023.

The stock market symbol for the Company, "KALD," remains unchanged, and the ISIN number of the shares is IS0000035632.

Enquiries;

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

kaldalon@kaldalon.is