Smart Beds: Enhancing Sleep Quality and Comfort with Technology, Market Poised for Significant Growth | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Bed Market size is estimated at US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global smart bed market has been experiencing growth and innovation, driven by advancements in technology and increasing consumer interest in sleep quality and well-being. Smart beds are designed to provide enhanced sleep experiences through the integration of various features, sensors, and connectivity options. These beds cater to a wide range of preferences and needs, offering personalized comfort and sleep-tracking capabilities.

Smart beds are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of applications, such as hospitals, healthcare facilities, and homes. High-end smart beds with customizable features and premium comfort options have attracted luxury-seeking consumers. However, the high cost of smart beds and lack of awareness of smart beds are some of the key restraints of the global smart bed market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the smart bed market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, features, technology, sales channel, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the smart bed market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the smart bed market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Smart Bed Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the Type, adjustable bed segment is dominating the global smart bed market. Adjustable beds are the most popular type of smart bed, as they allow users to adjust the firmness and position of the bed to their liking.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.7 billion Growth Rate 7.1% Dominant Segment Adjustable Bed Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Advancement in Technology

Increasing consumer interest in sleep quality

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the smart bed market include,

In September 2021, Baxter Sweetens announced to acquire device maker company - Hill-Rom for US$ 10 billion.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the smart bed market growth include Eight Sleep, Inc., Select Comfort Corporation, Casper Sleep, Inc., Purple Innovation, Inc., Nectar Sleep, Inc., Bose Corporation, Tempur Sealy International, Inc, Rejuvention Inc., Milly Bedding Co. Ltd., Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, Linet Sp, Sealy Corporation, Dreamcloud Sleep LLC, Saatva Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Kingsdown Inc, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, and Dreamfoam Bedding LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the smart bed market based on type, features, technology, sales channel, application, and region

Global Smart Bed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Adjustable Beds Air Beds Memory Foam Beds Others

Global Smart Bed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Features Sleep Tracking and Monitoring Adjustable Components Climate Control Message and Relaxation Under Bed Lighting Others

Global Smart Bed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Manual Automatic Semi-automatic

Global Smart Bed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel Online Offline

Global Smart Bed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Healthcare Hospitality Residential Others

Global Smart Bed Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Smart Bed Market US Canada Latin America Smart Bed Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Smart Bed Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Smart Bed Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Smart Bed Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Smart Bed Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Smart Bed Report:

What will be the market value of the smart bed market by 2030?

What is the market size of the smart bed market?

What are the market drivers of the smart bed market?

What are the key trends in the smart bed market?

Which is the leading region in the smart bed market?

What are the major companies operating in the smart bed market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the smart bed market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

