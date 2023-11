Radware Provides Network and Application Security for One of North America’s Busiest Airports

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it was selected to provide network and application security to protect the data centers for one of North America’s top 20 busiest airports. Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service and Cloud Application Protection Services were purchased to increase data center and application defenses and speed time to protection. Radware secured the new customer agreement in combination with partner Wipro Limited, a global leading technology services and consulting company.



“These comprehensive services will help the customer more effectively mitigate DDoS attacks, neutralize security risks, and safeguard its operation,” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s chief business officer. “In the face of cyberattacks, you need more than a self-service portal for information gathering which is what other vendors often offer. Together, Radware and Wipro’s security experts and solutions provide state-of-the-art protection that stands apart from competing services.”

According to Radware’s First Half 2023 Global Threat Analysis Report, travel websites are frequently targeted by hacktivists groups. Hacktivists on Telegram claimed 628 DDoS attacks against travel websites during the first half of 2023.

“Radware and Wipro deliver state-of-the-art cyber security solutions and services that foster digital transformation without disrupting business operations,” said Anudeep Kambhampati, general manager of the transportation sector at Wipro. "Through innovation and application of deep domain expertise, we empower companies to safely navigate continuously evolving threats."

Wipro is focused on building innovative solutions that address complex digital transformation needs. The consulting company has approximately 250,000 employees and business partners across more than 60 countries.

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service uses behavioral-based detection, automatic signature creation, and sophisticated SSL attack mitigation to protect organizations against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats. The service is backed by Radware’s worldwide network of more than 40 security centers and an attack mitigation capacity of 12Tbps.

Radware's Cloud Application Protection Services provide comprehensive, agnostic application security through the company’s industry-leading web application firewall, bot detection and management, API protection, client-side protection, and application-layer DDoS protection. Combining end-to-end automation, behavioral-based detection, and 24/7 managed services, the solution is designed to offer organizations the highest level of application protection with the lowest level of false positives.

Radware has received numerous awards for its network and application security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

