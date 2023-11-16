Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Offers Response to Deceptive, Fabricated Postings

NANPING, China, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Golden Heaven”) (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, issued the following statement in response to baseless allegations that appeared on certain websites believed to be supported and working in concert with short sellers. Golden Heaven strongly believes that the carelessly assembled report contains numerous errors of facts, misleading speculations and malicious interpretations of events surrounding the Company’s operations.



The report presents both an array of factual errors and numerous inflammatory and misleading statements demonstrating a fundamental lack of understanding of the Company financial statements and our business. Moreover the report was designed to encourage market fear by taking unsubstantiated and uncorroborated pictures and assertions that are designed to cause fear and panicked selling in a global capital market that is already precarious.

Golden Heaven's Board of Directors has been informed of the allegations and will consider and decide on the necessary and appropriate course of action in response to the allegations. Golden Heaven will release additional, detailed information concerning the allegations in due course. The Company is committed to providing full and accurate disclosure to investors and to rebutting any false claims that attempt to undermine confidence in its business, management, operations and prospects. The Company is planning on launching a full investigation and holding those behind these baseless attacks responsible.

The Company’s management and Board of Directors wishes to thank its loyal shareholders who were able to tell the truth from the baseless scare tactics that has kept the stock price stable.

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. Since September 30, 2023, Mangshi Jinsheng Amusement Park, which is one of the six parks, has been temporarily closed. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

