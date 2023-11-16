Exoskeleton Market projected to reach USD 936.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Exoskeleton Market , by Component (Hardware {Sensors [Gyroscopes, Microphones, Accelerometers, Tilt Sensors, Force/Torque Sensors, Position Sensors, Others], {Actuators, [Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Piezoelectric] {Power Sources, Control Systems/Controllers, Others}) Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Body Part (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities, Full Body) Mobility (Stationary, Mobile), Structure (Rigid Exoskeletons, Soft Exoskeletons), Vertical ( Healthcare, Defence, Industrial, Others) and Region.

Global Exoskeleton Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 345.6 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 936.2 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 15.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

Exoskeleton, a wearable external structure designed to assist the body, either in recovering from an injury or augmenting its natural capabilities. Exoskeleton solutions are gaining widespread adoption across various industries to enhance safety, reduce accidents, and increase overall productivity. The growing demand for such technology has spurred the emergence of numerous startups specializing in exoskeleton technology, particularly in the realm of rehabilitation. The dynamic exoskeleton industry is propelling market players to introduce innovative development initiatives, aiming to elevate the rate of adoption in the coming years. An illustrative example is the 2021 launch of shieldX by suitX, an exoskeleton designed for healthcare workers wearing heavy anti-radiation aprons, addressing potential neck and back issues.

In the construction industry, common musculoskeletal injuries and disorders include cumulative trauma disorders (CTD), occupational overuse syndrome (OOS), and repetitive strain injury (RSI). According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2021, approximately 1.71 billion people worldwide suffer from musculoskeletal disorders. Furthermore, data from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in November 2020 revealed that around 480,000 workers in Great Britain experience occupation-related musculoskeletal disorders across diverse industries.

Increasing Adoption in Industrial Applications

Rapid adoption of exoskeletons in industrial settings serves as a key driver for the global market. Industries, particularly manufacturing and construction, are deploying exoskeletons to augment the physical capabilities of workers, reduce fatigue, and prevent musculoskeletal injuries. The demand for efficient and ergonomic solutions in the workplace, coupled with a growing emphasis on worker safety, is propelling the widespread integration of exoskeletons. This trend is not only improving worker well-being but also contributing to increased productivity and operational efficiency

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Advancements in Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Increasing Adoption in Industrial Applications

Rising Military Applications

Opportunities:

Healthcare and Aging Population

Collaboration with Tech and Robotics Industries

Expansion into Consumer Markets

Collaboration with Tech and Robotics Industries

Collaboration with technology and robotics industries presents another promising opportunity for the exoskeleton market. As the demand for smart and connected devices rises, integrating exoskeletons with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) can unlock new functionalities and applications. Partnerships between exoskeleton manufacturers and tech companies can lead to the development of intelligent and adaptive exoskeleton systems, capable of learning and adapting to individual user needs. This collaboration not only expands the scope of exoskeleton applications but also positions the market at the forefront of technological innovation, attracting investment and fostering sustained growth.

The market for Exoskeleton is dominated by North America.

In 2022, North America is anticipated to take the lead in the Exoskeleton market, with the United States projected to dominate the regional landscape, a trend anticipated to persist through 2030. This stronghold is attributed to various factors, including the increasing prevalence of disabilities, heightened investments in research endeavors, robust public and private backing, a surge in strategic partnerships among key industry players, and the availability of cutting-edge technological products. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 61.0 million individuals in the U.S. grapple with some form of disability, with 13.7% of this population experiencing mobility-related impairments. The region's rapid aging population, escalating disposable incomes, support from public and private investors, a widespread presence of key market players, and the growing incorporation of human augmentation in industrial and military sectors contribute significantly to its market dominance. Notably, in September 2020, Sarcos secured USD 40.0 million in a Series C funding round led by Rotor Capital, earmarked for expanding commercial production levels of their Guardian XO product.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated for the most rapid growth in the upcoming years, primarily due to an expanding patient pool in need of rehabilitation support. The region's progress is further propelled by the continuous development of healthcare infrastructure, augmented by government support and funding. Economic advancements in nations like China, Japan, and India, coupled with favorable backing from both public and private sectors, are expected to fuel the robust development and growth of the exoskeleton market in Asia Pacific.

The Hardware Component Segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on component the exoskeleton market is segmented into Hardware and Software. The Hardware segment includes Sensors, Actuators, Power Sources, Control Systems/Controllers and Others. Further on the sensors is bifurcated into Gyroscopes, Microphones, Accelerometers, Tilt Sensors, Force/Torque Sensors, Position Sensors and Others. Similarly the Actuators segment include Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Piezoelectric. A comprehensive exoskeleton hardware system encompasses electrical, electronic, and mechanical elements that are indispensable for constructing a fully functional exoskeleton. The control system serves as the central intelligence of a powered exoskeleton, processing data received from the sensor system. In response to the decision-making process's output, the control system directs the actuators to execute the corresponding actions. Controllers, being a pivotal and valuable component of exoskeletons, significantly impact their pricing. Depending on the device's complexity, controller prices can escalate, contributing substantially to the overall value of the exoskeleton hardware circuitry. The cost of hardware components assumes a pivotal role in determining the overall expense of the exoskeleton, making them the predominant factor influencing the market's landscape in 2022.

