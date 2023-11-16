Food Enzymes Market To Reach USD 3.5 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Food Enzymes Market size was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Enzymes are proteins that act as biological catalysts, speeding up biochemical reactions. They are highly specific in their function and play a crucial role in digestion, muscle contraction, tissue building, and waste elimination. Enzyme deficiency can lead to disorders and specific enzymes are used in the industrial production of food products to ensure desired characteristics. Enzymes convert reactants into specific products.

Enzymes offer several advantages in the food industry, including food modification, bioavailability, extraction, and improving nutritional quality. They also enhance food products' color, texture, appearance, and flavor. Enzymes find applications in producing various food items, such as sweeteners, egg products, infant food, and fruit juices. Raw materials are processed using enzymes to serve a technological purpose, for example, extracting juice by breaking down fruit cell walls or converting starch into sugar during alcohol production.

Food processors prefer enzymes as a cost-effective and secure substitute for synthetic chemicals. The food enzymes market is also boosted by improved product quality achieved through enzymes. Adding food enzymes alters the nutritional properties of the product, such as texture, flavor, and shelf life.

Segmentation Overview:

The global food enzymes market has been segmented into type, application, source, and region. Carbohydrase dominates the global food enzymes market, having various applications in industrial processes and products, especially in the food sector. The food & beverages segment drives the increasing demand for food enzymes globally.

Food Enzymes Market Report Highlights:

The global food enzymes market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2032.

Food manufacturers are producing more nutritious options due to a shift towards healthier food choices.

North America is the largest market for food enzymes due to the preference for natural and high-quality foods, the demand for natural food additives, and the highly developed and technologically advanced food and beverage industry.

Some prominent players in the food enzymes market report include DuPont, Novozymes, CHR Hansen Holdings A/S, DSM, Kerry Group, Amano Enzyme Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies, AB Enzymes, BASF SE, BioCatalysts.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Promod 128L by Biocatalysts Ltd for extracting collagen, gelatin, and collagen markets are growing due to increasing consumer awareness of their health benefits.

- AB Enzymes and Barentz have extended their distribution agreement for bake and food enzymes in most of Europe.

Food Enzymes Market Segmentation:

By Type: Carbohydrase, lipase, protease, and others

By Application: Bakery products, dairy products, food & beverages, neutraceuticals, and others

By Source: Micro-organisms, plants, animals

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

