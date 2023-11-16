Crafted for the People: SweetWater's New 'Half-A-Gummie' IPA Meets Consumer Demand for Fruity, Easy-Drinking Beers

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today the latest innovation in its acclaimed IPA series – ‘Half-A-Gummie’ IPA. This new line of India Pale Ales, bursting with fruit-forward flavors, is a twist on the wildly successful SweetWater Gummies Double IPA – which launched earlier this year, now reimagined with a more session-friendly alcohol content. The original Gummies IIPA is available in cans nationwide while the innovative Half-A-Gummie IPA is ready to tantalize consumer taste buds on draft.



Building on the trailblazing success of the SweetWater Gummies line, 'Half-A-Gummie' IPA emerges as a natural evolution in SweetWater's pursuit of innovation and excellence in craft brewing. The SweetWater Gummies series launched as a testament to the brewery's commitment to flavor-forward and high-ABV ales, and set a new benchmark in the Double IPA category. These ales, notably the Tropical IIPA and Fruit Punch IIPA with a potent 9.5% ABV, captured the essence of summer with their haze, juiciness, and bold, fruity flavors.

‘Half-A-Gummie’ retains the essence of the Gummies series—its captivating fruit flavors and aromatic appeal—while presenting a lower alcohol-by-volume content as an alternative option for consumers; The launch series of Half-A-Gummie includes the same two great varieties from the original series: Tropical IPA, and Fruit Punch IPA, each boasting a 5.5% alcohol-by-volume. These new brews are a masterful blend of fruit explosions, featuring the luscious flavors of strawberry, pineapple, orange, and cherry, culminating in a uniquely smooth, incredibly flavorful, and drinkable IPA experience.

This new line is a testament to SweetWater's agility in adapting to consumer preferences, offering a lower-ABV IPA that still embodies the brewery's signature blend of bold flavors and easy drinkability. This strategic move aligns with a market report1 predicting a 6 percent CAGR growth in the fruit beer market over the next decade, driven by a growing preference for beers that offer both refreshing taste and a gentler alcohol presence, much like 'Half-A-Gummie'.

“Our Gummies Double IPA has been a huge hit with consumers who crave fruit-forward, high-ABV beers. We’ve also discovered a strong demand, especially with our on-premise partners, for beers with a similar flavor profile and less alcohol. We’re excited to offer drinkers the choice to enjoy an easy-drinking IPA with low bitterness and delicious fruit flavors while tapping into a lower ABV option,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Beer.

Discover the revolution in IPA – Half-A-Gummie is here to redefine expectations and excite palates. To learn more about SweetWater’s latest brews fans can visit SweetWater’s website at: www.sweetwaterbrew.com/find-sweetwater.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. SweetWater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924 - 0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53af3d38-b169-439b-aacf-ed0c6c470ab1

1“Fruit Beer Market to Achieve 6% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 595.5 Million by 2033 Amidst Rising Demand for Alcohol-Free Alternatives,” Future Market Insights, Aug. 28, 2023; https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/08/28/2732736/0/en/Fruit-Beer-Market-to-Achieve-6-CAGR-Surpassing-US-595-5-Million-by-2033-Amidst-Rising-Demand-for-Alcohol-Free-Alternatives-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html