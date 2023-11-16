Global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market Size To Exceed USD 7.86 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.7%

New York, United States, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market Size is to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.86 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the projected period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2483

Emission Monitoring Systems (EMS) are systems for measuring, monitoring and storing the total amount of pollutants released into the environment by industrial processes, facilities, or equipment. The primary job of an EMS is to ensure that a facility or process is following environmental legislation and standards. By continuously monitoring and documenting emission levels, these systems can detect any violations of emission limits and provide data to support compliance reporting. The market for Emission Monitoring Systems (EMS) is quickly expanding as a result of increased environmental consciousness, tightened regulations, and rising expectations for businesses to monitor and reduce their emissions. Additionally, the increasing reliance on coal-fired power plants for electricity generation is expected to fuel expansion in the global emission monitoring system market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, there is a growing need for cloud-based EMS and real-time monitoring services, which creates potential growth opportunities.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), By System Type (Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS), Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)), By End-Use Verticals (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Metals & Mining, Marine & Shipping, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2483

The hardware segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of offering, the global emission monitoring system (EMS) market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. Among these, the hardware segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Sensors, analyzers, gas sampling systems, flow meters, and other mechanical instruments used to detect and gather emissions data are included. The fact that they are used to collect emissions data in both CEMS and PEMS has contributed to the recent growth of the hardware EMS market.

The continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of system type, the global emission monitoring system (EMS) market is segmented as a continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) and predictive emission monitoring system (PEMS). Among these, the continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 47.5% over the forecast period. These are commonly employed for monitoring environmental compliance in businesses such as power plants, refineries, chemical plants, and waste incinerators.

The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 34.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use verticals, the global emission monitoring system (EMS) market is segmented into power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, petrochemicals, building materials, pulp & paper, pharmaceuticals, metals & mining, marine & shipping, and others. Among these, the oil & gas segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 34.2% over the forecast period. The emission monitoring system is often utilized in the oil and gas industry to monitor and eliminate harmful gases such as sulfur dioxide (SO2) and methane (CH4), as well as to collect data for government regulatory agencies to monitor emissions. The principal sources of greenhouse gas emissions are rapid industrial expansion and growing energy demand.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2483

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 41.3% market share over the forecast period. Because of its well-established and well-defined emission-control policies, North America has the highest percentage of EMS deployments. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The two major contributors to the current expansion of the Asia Pacific emission monitoring system (EMS) industry are China and India. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market include SICK AG, ABB Ltd., AMETEK, Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Baker Hughes, Siemens AG, Parker-Hannifin, Rockwell Automation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Enviro Technology Services Plc, Horiba Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., CMC Solutions, and several others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2483

Recent Developments

On June 2023, The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has collaborated with Schiebel to improve its operations in northern France by deploying the CAMCOPTER® S-100 unmanned aerial system. This collaboration is made possible through a contract between EMSA and the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs, Fisheries, and Aquaculture (DGAMPA). The S-100 is primarily used to support emission monitoring and maritime surveillance missions in the region.

On March 2022, Honeywell has introduced the Emissions Management Solution (EMS), an automated and continuous outcome-based solution that streamlines methane emissions measurement, monitoring, reporting, and reduction at the plant level for a variety of industrial markets.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market, Offering Analysis

Hardware

Software

Service

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market, System Type Analysis

Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market, End-Use Verticals Analysis

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Building Materials

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Marine & Shipping

Others

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

U.S. Semiconductor Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (MPU, MCU, Sensors, Analog IC, Logic Devices, Memory Devices, Discrete Power Devices, Other), By Material (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Gallium Manganese Arsenide, Molybdenum Disulfide, Silicon Carbide, Others), By End-User (Automotive, Industrial, Data Centre, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others), and U.S. Semiconductor Market Insights Forecasts 2022 – 2032

Global Smart Oven Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Function, Multiple Functions), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), Bluetooth, IOT), Capacity (20-25 Litres, 26-30 Litres, above 30 Litres), By Application (Household and Commercial Service Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

North America Air Purifier Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America), and North America Air Purifier Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

Global Axial Flux Motor Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Cooling Process (Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling), By Application (Electric Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Machinery, Elevators, Robotics Actuators, Yachts & Electric Boats, Electric Drones, Others), By End-user (General Manufacturing, Power, Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Agriculture, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter