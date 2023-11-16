Over 80% of Caregivers Experience Emotional and Physical Strain Related to Caregiving, BraunAbility Survey Finds

Carmel, IN, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many caregivers feel a sense of purpose in their work caring for individuals with physical disabilities, over 61% said that doing so has made their own health worse. This and more caregiver insights were uncovered in BraunAbility’s 2023 Drive for Inclusion Report Card, an annual publication highlighting issues related to accessibility and inclusion. The findings come from a survey of The Driving Force, BraunAbility’s online survey community of people with mobility challenges and their caregivers.

Published in November as part of National Family Caregiver Month, this year’s report card focuses on the rewards and challenges of being a caregiver, bringing awareness to the mental, physical, and emotional strain of caring for a person with a mobility disability. The survey found:

88.1% of caregivers face emotional strain because of caregiving. 83% of caregivers face physical strain because of caregiving.

60.9% of caregivers face financial strain because of caregiving.



While nearly 85% of caregivers feel appreciated by the individual they care for, it’s the caregiver’s own support system that is lacking. Burnout and loneliness combine to create a sense of resentment toward other family members or friends who are not shouldering their portion of the responsibility to provide care.

One Driving Force member and caregiver, Tricia, wrote, “All the emotional, physical, and mental toll goes unseen or unappreciated. We would never ask for it, but a little acknowledgement, understanding, or support of our hard work could go a long way.”

The report combines survey data on caregiver sentiment with personal stories to encapsulate the caregiving experience and highlight how others can help.

This is the fourth Drive for Inclusion Report Card published by BraunAbility as part of its Drive for Inclusion initiative, the brand’s global movement to advance inclusion and accessibility for the over 2 million Americans living with a mobility challenge and their caregivers.

