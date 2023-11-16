Metabolic Testing Market To Reach USD 1,198.4 Million By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Metabolic Testing Market size was valued at USD 575.3 Million in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 1,198.4 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.7%.

Metabolic testing is a method used to evaluate and measure an individual's metabolic rate, which involves the rate at which the body burns calories and consumes oxygen. Healthcare professionals can obtain valuable insights into how efficiently the body uses energy by analyzing the amount of oxygen consumed and carbon dioxide produced. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the growing awareness of health issues are key drivers of the market's growth.

The rise in lifestyle disorders, including diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, has increased awareness about the relevance of metabolic testing equipment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes affects approximately 422 million people worldwide, driving demand for diabetes monitoring systems. Integrating metabolic testing devices into smart gadgets such as smartwatches has also increased the demand for metabolic testing devices. Additionally, the outbreak of COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for devices such as oximeters, which are used for monitoring oxygen levels. These are some of the factors fueling the demand for metabolic testing equipment.

Recent advancements in metabolic testing devices allow manufacturers to focus on innovation and device design. The introduction of personalized devices has widened the scope of manufacturing devices tailored to the needs of individuals. Wearable smart devices with metabolic testing equipment have become increasingly popular, enabling manufacturers to design smartwatches with metabolic features.

Segmentation Overview:

The global metabolic testing market has been segmented into product, technology, application overview, and region. CPET and VO2 max analysis are two popular methods of metabolic testing. While CPET is used to evaluate exercise capacity and predict outcomes in patients with heart failure and other cardiac conditions, VO2 max analysis is commonly prescribed for athletes, patients, and healthy individuals to determine physical fitness and uncover certain respiratory and cardiac diseases.

Metabolic Testing Market Report Highlights:

The global metabolic testing market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2032.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and technological advances in metabolic testing drive the market.

North America dominates the metabolic testing market due to the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders in the region.

Some prominent players in the metabolic testing market report include AEI Technologies, Inc., Bruker Corporation, CORTEX Biophysik GmbH, COSMED Srl, CareFusion Corporation, General Electric Company, Geratherm Medical AG, Inbody Co. Ltd., Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., KORR Medical Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Metabolon Inc., Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Parvo Medics, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Metabolon and Genomics England collaborate to advance rare disease diagnosis.

- Royal Philips receives funding to accelerate the global adoption of AI algorithms on Philips Lumify Handheld Ultrasound, reducing training time for health workers.

Metabolic Testing Market Segmentation:

By Product: Cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) systems, metabolic carts, Body Consumption Analyzers.

By Technology: RMR analysis, VO2 Max analysis, Body Composition Analysis, and others.

By Application: Lifestyle Diseases, Critical Care, Human Performance Testing, Metabolic Disorders, and others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

