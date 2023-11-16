Global Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2023: In-depth Understanding of Hematology Trends and Structure of Deals by Leading Biopharma Companies

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the hematology deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

This fully revised and updated report offers comprehensive details of hematology deals spanning from 2016 to 2023. It provides valuable insights into the terms of these deals as they were announced between the involved parties. This data is crucial for gaining a deeper understanding of the payment and other terms negotiated in these agreements.

Understanding the flexibility and intricacies of the deal terms negotiated by potential partners offers essential insights into the negotiation process. It provides clarity on what can be expected during the negotiation of these terms. While many companies may focus on payment clauses, the critical details lie in understanding how payments are triggered and how rights are transferred. Contract documents provide this level of insight, which may not be readily available through press releases and databases.

This report includes a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016, sourced from the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. It encompasses financial terms where available and includes links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by the collaborating companies and their partners.

Additionally, the report offers a comprehensive deal directory, organized alphabetically by company and technology type. Each deal title is linked via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document. This feature provides convenient access to each contract document as needed.

Chapter Highlights



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of hematology dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in hematology dealmaking.



Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the hematology field with stage of development announced. Deals are listed and sectioned by headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in hematology dealmaking. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of hematology deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of hematology deals listed by theraeutic target.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in hematology deal making since 2016.



Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse hematology collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in hematology dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of hematology deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading hematology deals by value

Most active hematology licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in hematology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hematology partnering over the years

2.3. Hematology partnering by deal type

2.4. Hematology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hematology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hematology partnering by technology type

2.7. Hematology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for hematology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for hematology partnering

3.3. Hematology partnering headline values

3.4. Hematology deal upfront payments

3.5. Hematology deal milestone payments

3.6. Hematology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading hematology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in hematology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in hematology

4.4. Top hematology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hematology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by hematology therapeutic target



Deal Directory

Deal directory - Hematology deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023

Deal directory - Hematology deals by technology type 2016 to 2023



