Hypertriglyceridemia Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 20+ Companies and Respective Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypertriglyceridemia - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in the Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Hypertriglyceridemia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Hypertriglyceridemia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hypertriglyceridemia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hypertriglyceridemia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Hypertriglyceridemia.

Hypertriglyceridemia Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Hypertriglyceridemia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Hypertriglyceridemia Emerging Drugs



Pegozafermin: 89bio

Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) being developed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). FGF21 is a promising therapeutic target for NASH and SHTG since it is an endogenous hormone that functions as a master metabolic regulator with broad effects on energy expenditure and glucose and lipid metabolism.

Enhancing the activity of FGF21 has been shown to reduce hepatic steatosis, inflammation, and triglyceride levels, as well as improve insulin resistance and glycemic control. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

SEFA-1024: NorthSea Therapeutics

SEFA-1024 is a novel, orally-administered, highly potent, chemically modified fatty acid derived from naturally occurring fatty acid EPA. SEFA-1024 was designed to enhance its pharmacological effects on metabolic markers in the intestine and liver. In pre-clinical dyslipidemia models, SEFA-1024 exhibited broad and marked beneficial effects, significantly reducing both non-HDL cholesterol and triglycerides in conjunction with an increase in HDL cholesterol.

The cholesterol-lowering activity of SEFA-1024 was additive to the lowering obtained with statin treatment, suggesting that SEFA-1024 could be used in combination with these important standard-of-care cardiovascular therapies. Further, it was shown that dosing with SEFA-1024 leads to marked improvements in glycemic control, indicating that SEFA-1024 has the potential to improve overall glycemic control in patients with diabetes. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia.

VSA-003: Visirna Therapeutics

VSA-003, is an investigational drug being developed by Visirna Therapeutics. The drug belongs to the class of Small interfering RNA. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia.

Hypertriglyceridemia: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Hypertriglyceridemia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Hypertriglyceridemia

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Hypertriglyceridemia. The companies which have their Hypertriglyceridemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, 89bio.

Hypertriglyceridemia: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Hypertriglyceridemia therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Hypertriglyceridemia drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Hypertriglyceridemia drugs?

How many Hypertriglyceridemia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Hypertriglyceridemia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Hypertriglyceridemia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

89bio

Mochida Pharmaceutical

NorthSea Therapeutics

Visirna Therapeutics

GeneCradle Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

Eli Lilly and Company

Lipigon Pharmaceuticals

iMetabolic Biopharma

Key Products

MND 2119

Pegozafermin

SEFA 1024

VSA003

GC304

STP237G

LY3875383

Lipisense

iMBP 150

Phases



This report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type

Hypertriglyceridemia Report Insights

Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Hypertriglyceridemia Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87he55

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.