Blood Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023- Global Forecast to 2030 Featuring Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leo Pharma, Sanofi, Xiamen Hisunny Chemical, AstraZeneca, Baxter

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Whole Blood, Blood Components, Blood Derivatives), Antithrombotic And Anticoagulants Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood preparation market size is expected to reach USD 73.59 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The key factors driving the market include growing prevalence of blood-related disorders, extensive usage of its components in several surgical procedures, rising number of transfusion procedures.







Rising number of injuries & accidents, increasing blood donations, and growing government initiatives to raise awareness regarding donation are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2022, the World Health Organization/ Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) with funding support from the United States of America conducted an awareness program by donating promotional items for voluntary donation to save lives in Belize.

Moreover, the increasing usage of plasma as life-saving therapeutics for numerous chronic and acute life-threatening diseases such as Hemophilia and Hereditary Angioedema in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries is likely to boost the blood preparation market.



The operating players in the market are undertaking numerous strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Furthermore, the companies are also focusing on extending their investments on expansion of manufacturing facilities with an aim to meet the demand.

For instance, in May 2023, PlasmaGen Biosciences announced an opening of its new facility to boost the production of blood plasma products in India, The facility aims to significantly enhance the supply-demand scenario for products at reasonable prices.



However, the growing incidence of allergic reactions through the transfusion including hypotensive transfusion reactions are anticipated to hamper the market in the study period. In addition, high changes of disease transmission during transfusions such as hepatitis B, HIV and viral hemorrhagic fever may impede the market.



On the other hand, innovations in collection and processing technologies such as automated collection systems, can improve the quality of products by reducing the processing time. For instance, in May 2022, Vitestro, introduced an innovative autonomous blood drawing device. The device is combination of ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction and artificial intelligence (AI) with robotic needle insertion for secure and precise collection, Thus such initiatives are projected to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



Blood Preparation Market Report Highlights

By product, the whole blood product segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to increasing demand for major surgeries and transfusions.

By type, anticoagulants dominated the type segment in 2022 and are expected to register a lucrative CAGR from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the introduction of new products with higher efficacy and the potential commercialization of new products currently in the pipeline.

By region, North America led the overall market in terms of revenue in 2022 owing to the high incidence of CVDs, leukemia, and hematological and neurological diseases in the region.

Company Profiles

Pfizer, Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Leo Pharma A/S

Sanofi

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., LTD

AstraZeneca plc

Baxter International Inc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $45.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product & Application Snapshot

2.3. Anti-thrombotic & Anticoagulants Type Snapshot

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Blood Preparation Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Whole Blood

4.2.1. Whole Blood Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Red Cells

4.2.3. Granulocytes

4.2.4. Plasma

4.2.5. Platelets

4.3. Blood Components

4.3.1. Whole Blood Components

4.3.2. Packed Red Cells

4.3.3. Leukocyte Reduced Red Blood Cells

4.3.4. Frozen Plasma

4.3.5. Platelet Concentrate

4.3.6. Cryoprecipitate

4.4. Blood Derivatives



Chapter 5. Anti-Thrombotic and Anticoagulants Type Business Analysis

5.1. Blood Preparation Market: Anti-Thrombotic and Anticoagulants Type Movement Analysis

5.2. Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors

5.2.1. Platelets Aggregation Inhibitors Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Glycoprotein Inhibitors

5.2.3. COX Inhibitors

5.2.4. ADP Antagonist

5.3. Fibrinolytics

5.3.1. Fibrinolytics Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Tissue Plasminogen Activator

5.3.3. Streptokinase

5.3.4. Urokinase

5.4. Anticoagulants

5.4.1. Anticoagulants Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Heparins

5.4.2.1. Heparins Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. Unfractionated heparin

5.4.2.3. Low Molecular Weight heparin

5.4.2.4. Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin

5.4.3. Vitamin K Antagonist

5.4.4. Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

5.4.5. Direct factor Xa inhibitors



Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Thrombocytosis

6.1.1. Thrombocytosis Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. Pulmonary Embolism

6.3. Renal Impairment

6.4. Angina Blood Vessel Complication



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Blood Preparation Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p637ot

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment