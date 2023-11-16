PreludeDx™ to Present Multiple Presentations at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced that data will be presented in two separate poster presentations at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), held on December 5 - 9, 2023 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas.





“We are pleased to present additional data on the development of our invasive Stage 1/2 breast cancer test for radiation therapy, as well as expanded international data from our PREDICT Australia study at the prestigious SABCS,” said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. “Both studies demonstrate our deep commitment to continual improvement of personalized medicine for early-stage breast cancer patients and their clinicians.”

PreludeDx SABCS Posters to Be Presented

Title: A Novel Biosignature to Predict Radiation Therapy Response in Early-stage Invasive Breast Cancer Treated with Breast Conserving Surgery

Presenter: Troy Bremer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, PreludeDx

Date: Friday, December 8, 12:00 – 2:00 PM CT

Title: Changes in Treatment Recommendation for Patients with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Using a 7-Gene Predictive Biosignature: Analysis of the Predict Australia Study

Presenter: Yvonne Zissiadis, MBBS, FRANZCR, radiation oncologist, GenesisCare

Date: Thursday, December 7, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CT

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman’s individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman’s risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT’s intelligent reporting provides a woman’s recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient’s treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

