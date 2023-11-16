Enovix Named CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for its pioneering BrakeFlow™ safety technology. The announcement of award winners was made ahead of CES 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, the world’s most powerful technology event.



The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 29 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 3,000 submissions.

Enovix BrakeFlow technology was designed to usher in a new level of safety in next-generation, high energy density lithium-ion battery technology. BrakeFlow is a unique safety system located inside the battery cell, which acts as a safety resistor to reduce the risk of overheating.

“We are honored that the CTA recognized BrakeFlow as a standout among consumer electronics technology innovations,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “Instead of a sudden catastrophic release of energy if the cell is damaged, with BrakeFlow incorporated, the battery is designed to discharge slowly and safely. Our team continues to pioneer new innovations like BrakeFlow, enabling high energy density batteries that also have high cycle and calendar life and the ability to fast charge. We believe traditional graphite batteries have plateaued, and our silicon anode lithium-ion batteries will power the technologies of the future.”

Enovix battery cells incorporate many intra-cell features to improve electrical, physical and environmental abuse tolerance over conventional lithium-ion cells. For more information on Enovix BrakeFlow technology, visit: https://www.enovix.com/brakeflow/

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Consumer Technology Association

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech . Follow us @CTAtech .

About CES

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

