Antibiotic Drugs Market on Track to Reach US$ 64.9 Billion by 2033, Driven by 3.7% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The antibiotic drugs market was valued at US$ 43.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 64.9 billion by 2033. The market is set to grow around 3.7% during the forecast period. The current antibiotic drugs market valuation is worth around US$ 45.0 billion.



Increased generic medicine demand and rising healthcare spending are the key factors for market expansion. Bacterial infections are treated with erythromycin, amoxicillin, and ciprofloxacin. There are a wide variety of diverse antibiotics with different mechanisms of action, depending on the type of infection patients have. For instance, patients with severe parasite or bacterial illnesses typically receive antibiotic prescriptions.

Antibiotic medications can be categorized into various categories based on how they function. These include Penicillin, Fluoroquinolones, Cephalosporin, Macrolides, and others. Each has different effects depending upon the type and stage of infection. Increased regulatory approvals have led to the marketing of a greater variety of medications in the antibacterial treatment industry. Business experts are concentrating on getting government permits to sell products that adhere to regulations.



“The market is likely to benefit from rising investments by government and non-government organizations in research and development to make ground breaking additions in medication and therapies to prevent infectious disease,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Antibiotic Drugs Market Study:

• The penicillin segment held 27.9% of the overall antibiotic drugs market share in 2022 due to the increase in pneumonia and other respiratory tract diseases.

• Diarrhoea, vomiting, and other unpleasant symptoms are all brought on by gastrointestinal infections, due to which gastrointestinal diseases had a total market share of 26.0% in 2022.

• Due to the rising need for antibiotic medications to treat various infections, retail pharmacies had a 39.1% market share of the antibiotic drug market in 2022.

• North America accounts for the highest share of 23.9% of the antibiotic drugs share in 2022 due to the increased production and various research and development activities.

Antibiotic Drugs Market Competition:

To diversify their product offerings and increase their geographical presence, leading industry participants in the antibiotic drugs market are concentrating on clinical trials and approval of innovative products.

In October 2020, Pfizer added a new antibiotic candidate to its pipeline by acquiring Arixa. Through this acquisition, Pfizer aims to advance the program of ARX-1796, an oral beta-lactamase inhibitor with a combination of antibiotics.

In August 2018, Xerava (eravacycline), a fluorocycline antibiotic of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals indicated for treating complicated intra-abdominal infections, got its FDA approval.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the antibiotic drugs market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global antibiotic drugs market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The antibiotic drugs market is segmented into four parts based on the product type (penicillins, fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins, macrolides, others), indication(dermatological infections, respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, ear infections, gastrointestinal infections, others), route of administration (oral, parenteral), distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

Future Market Insights Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Top 16 Key Companies Profiled in the Antibiotic Drugs Market:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Melinta Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Spero Therapeutics

Antibiotic Drugs Market by Category

By Drug class:

Penicillins

Fluoroquinolones

Cephalosporins

Macrolides

Others



By Indication:

Dermatological Infections

Respiratory Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Ear Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel:

Retail pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Online pharmacies



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

