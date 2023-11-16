Cartier announce the resignation of Michel Bouchard as Director

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier”) announces that Mr. Michel Bouchard has resigned as director of Cartier.



Mr. Laliberté, Chairman of the Board, would like to sincerely thank Mr. Bouchard for his professionalism and the contributions he has made to the Board of Directors (“Board”) of Cartier over the years.

The Board will proceed with a reorganization of the committees in which Mr. Bouchard was active and seek candidates to fill the vacant position.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d’Or. The company’s projects are all located in Quebec, which has consistently ranked as one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine Project.





