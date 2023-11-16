NeoGames’ Pariplay continues North American expansion with Hard Rock Bet launch in New Jersey

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Pariplay is continuing to expand its presence in North America through a partnership with Hard Rock Digital and its Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey. The new partnership sees Pariplay launch slot games from its game studio, Wizard Games, through its Fusion aggregation platform.

A range of feature-rich and innovative slots, including top performers like Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang, and Wolf Riches, are now available to Hard Rock Bet players in New Jersey.

The launch further strengthens Wizard Games’ foothold in a key market, adding to several existing partnerships in New Jersey. The studio’s games are also live in other regions in North America, including Michigan, West Virginia, Alberta, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada.

Hard Rock Digital recently launched its Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey, bringing a highly rated, easy-to-use online experience to players throughout the state. Beyond Wizard Games’ slots, Hard Rock Bet’s offering includes classic titles, and games found on the casino floor at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Wizard Games’ slots are well-established across key European markets and the titles are also resonating strongly with local players at many operators across North America, a key growth region for the studio as it seeks further rapid expansion.

Tsachi Maimon, President and Head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: “New Jersey is an extremely important market for us, so we’re delighted to be growing further with Hard Rock Digital. We’ve got a fantastic portfolio of high-quality content, and we’re looking forward to bringing our games to even more players through a fruitful partnership.”

Grant Williams, Senior Vice President of Casino at Hard Rock Digital commented: “We’re thrilled to be adding Wizard Games’ expansive and innovative portfolio to our highly rated Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey. With a huge selection of slots, table games, and live dealer options, Hard Rock Bet is entertaining our players like no one else can.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. As an end-to-end provider of iLottery and iGaming solutions, NeoGames offers the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “continue,” “target,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “predict,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information-Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.