LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for October 2023

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for October 2023.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of October were $1.22 trillion, a decrease of $19.0 billion, or 1.5%, compared to the end of September 2023.

Total net new assets for October were $7.2 billion, translating to a 7.0% annualized growth rate(1). Total net new advisory assets were $5.7 billion, translating to a 10.3% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of October were $46.9 billion, a decrease of $0.4 billion compared to the end of September 2023. Net buying in October was $10.7 billion.

October September Change October Change 2023 2023 M/M 2022 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 653.6 662.7 (1.4%) 569.3 14.8% Brokerage assets 565.8 575.7 (1.7%) 517.3 9.4% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,219.4 1,238.4 (1.5%) 1,086.6 12.2% Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 5.7 6.7 n/m 1.6 n/m Net new brokerage assets 1.5 2.4 n/m 2.4 n/m Total Net New Assets 7.2 9.1 n/m 4.0 n/m Organic Net New Assets Net new organic advisory assets 5.7 6.7 n/m 1.6 n/m Net new organic brokerage assets 1.5 2.4 n/m 2.4 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 7.2 9.1 n/m 4.0 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 0.8 0.8 n/m 0.3 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 33.5 33.6 (0.3%) 46.9 (28.6%) Deposit cash account sweep 9.0 9.1 (1.1%) 12.2 (26.2%) Total Bank Sweep 42.5 42.7 (0.5%) 59.1 (28.1%) Money market sweep 2.4 2.6 (7.7%) 3.1 (22.6%) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 44.9 45.3 (0.9%) 62.2 (27.8%) Client cash account 2.1 2.0 5.0% 3.0 (30.0%) Total Client Cash Balances 46.9 47.3 (0.8%) 65.2 (28.1%) Net buy (sell) activity 10.7 11.3 n/m 7.7 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,194 4,288 (2.2%) 3,872 8.3% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,662 1,785 (6.9%) 1,847 (10.0%) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 533 533 —% 308 73.1%

(1) Total net new assets includes $0.3 billion of brokerage assets from Commerce Financial Advisors that onboarded in October

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

