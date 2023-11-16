Amolyt Pharma Named ‘Biotech Company of the Year’ at the LSX European Lifestars Awards

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, has been awarded ‘Biotech Company of the Year 2023’ at the annual LSX, European Lifestars Awards Ceremony, held on November 13th in London, U.K.



The European Lifestars Awards (ELAs) are an annual event that acknowledges and celebrates the significant achievements within the life sciences sector across Europe. These awards recognize the innovation and ground-breaking achievements of the life sciences industry's most distinguished executive leaders, investors, partners, and dealmakers for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of the industry. The ‘Biotech of the Year’ award recognizes a company that has shown outstanding excellence in strategy, process, focus, and execution and has created significant value for patients, investors, employees, and the broader life science community.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the 'Biotech of the Year' award, which signifies a landmark moment for Amolyt as we mark a pivotal year of growth,” said Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Amolyt Pharma. “This accolade reflects the tireless dedication of our team, under the expert guidance from our board of directors, and with strong support from our investors. Together, we've cultivated a culture of excellence and commitment towards patients, advancing our clinical pipeline of therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine diseases. As we edge closer to potentially bringing eneboparatide to market for patients with hypoparathyroidism, this honor is a tribute to the collective efforts and unwavering spirit of our employees since the company's launch four years ago."

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare condition defined by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) that results in decreased calcium and elevated phosphorus levels in the blood. Approximately 80% of the estimated 80,000 people in the U.S. and 110,000 in the European Union with hypoparathyroidism are women. Despite available treatments, patients experience persistent, life-altering symptoms and often develop complications and comorbidities that diminish quality of life and create segments of the patient population with specific clinical needs. Clinical manifestations of hypoparathyroidism impact many tissues and organ systems, in particular, the kidneys and bone.

More than half of all patients are post-menopausal women who are at an increased risk for developing osteoporosis. In a 515 hypoparathyroidism patient chart review, 17% were diagnosed with osteopenia or osteoporosis, and in the eneboparatide Phase 2a trial, 43% of patients had osteopenia. Approximately 26% of patients with hypoparathyroidism have chronic kidney disease or failure, highlighting the importance of reducing urinary calcium excretion as a key treatment goal.

About Eneboparatide

Eneboparatide is an investigational therapeutic peptide designed to bind with high affinity to a specific conformation of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor to produce sustained and stable levels of calcium in the blood and thereby manage the symptoms of hypoparathyroidism, and to limit urine calcium excretion by restoring calcium reabsorption by the kidney, with the goal of consequently preventing progressive decline in kidney function and the development of chronic kidney disease. In addition to its unique receptor profile, eneboparatide is also designed to have a short half-life to potentially preserve bone integrity, an important potential benefit, since the majority of patients are peri- and postmenopausal women with an increased risk of developing osteoporosis.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a long-acting PTH1 receptor agonist as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

