Legal Technology Innovators Recognizes Breakthrough Companies in 4th Annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing standout innovation in legal technology solutions and companies around the world.



The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

Awards presented this year represent wide range of categories such as Case Management, eDiscovery, Legal Research, RegTech, Artificial Intelligence, Spend Management, and more. The award evaluation criteria includes Performance, Ease of Use, Functionality, Value, and Impact – with the goal of highlighting companies and solutions that address a true need, solve a problem, or creates or revolutionizes the LegalTech industry.

“The legal workplace has been transformed by digital technology, and these new tools that are used to support legal work have a significant impact on the level of trust, productivity, efficiency and success of legal professionals around the world. Current trends we’re seeing are in Communication, AI-driven document management, and legal spend management to name a few,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “We set out to honor this new generation of innovators that is bringing a better understanding of the massive potential for growth and opportunity associated with the adoption of legal technology solutions. 2023 has been a banner year for this market and we are thrilled to congratulate all of our LegalTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2023 LegalTech Awards Program winners include:

Case Management

Digital Evidence Management Software of the Year: Digital DNA Group

Case Management Solution of the Year for SMB Practices: Moxo

Case Management Innovation of the Year: equivant

Case Management Solution of the Year: Zencase

Data and Analytics

Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year: vLex

Overall LegalTech Data Solution of the Year: SimpleLegal, an Onit Company

Documentation

Document Management Platform of the Year: InEight

Legal Education

Online Legal Education Platform of the Year: Reveal

Bots and Legal Assistants

Chatbot Solution of the Year: SimplyConvert

Practice Management

Practice Management Innovation of the Year: Assembly Software

Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year: LEAP Legal Software

Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year: Litify

Legal Research

Legal Search Solution of the Year: CaseMetrix

Online Dispute Resolution

Online Dispute Resolution Platform of the Year: Immediation

Spend Management

Overall Legal Spend Management Solution of the Year: LexisNexis® CounselLink®

Overall Legal Spend Management Solution Provider of the Year: LawVu

Contract Management

Contract Management Solution of the Year: Lexion

eDiscovery

eDiscovery Innovation of the Year: Casepoint

Best use of AI for eDiscovery: Hanzo

Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year: Exterro

Overall eDiscovery Platform of the Year: Page Vault

Artificial Intelligence

LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year: Lawmatics

LegalTech AI Company of the Year: ContractPodAi

Leadership

Overall LegalTech Innovation of the Year: Checkbox

Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year: Relativity

Overall LegalTech Company of the Year: Mitratech

