Hanzo Wins “Best Use of AI for eDiscovery” In 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a pioneer in dynamic collaboration data preservation, collection, review, and export, today announced it is the recipient of the “Best Use of AI for eDiscovery” award in the fourth annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Legaltech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.



Innovation: A Quantum Leap in Ediscovery

Hanzo Illuminate, powered by Spotlight AI, a fully integrated AI engine, is the market's first tool designed for automated conversational relevancy assessment. It addresses the primary challenge in eDiscovery: discerning relevant legal documents efficiently, accurately, and at enterprise scale. Spotlight AI adds a generative AI data intelligence layer to Illuminate’s preservation, collection, culling, and analysis capabilities.

“Earning the 'Best Use of AI for eDiscovery' award from LegalTech Breakthrough is not only an honor but also reflects our dedication to applying AI in real-world scenarios. We are laser-focused on using AI to automatically and accurately identify relevant documents, the key job to be done in our industry. This achievement goes beyond mere technological advancement; it's about offering crucial solutions in an era overwhelmed with data, underscoring the importance of AI in navigating this vast information landscape.” said Julien Masanes, CEO of Hanzo.

Ease of Use & Manageability: Confluence of Security, Practicality, and Transparency

Spotlight AI is a secure solution that leverages watsonx.ai Studio and embedded models, such as Granite LLM, to ensure that client data is protected without resorting to potentially vulnerable external API interactions. The user-friendly interface eliminates the need for software training and redundant interactions with IT or data science teams. Most importantly, Spotlight AI eschews the "black-box" AI approach, offering users transparent AI-driven decisions that bolster trust and clarity.

“Hanzo’s goals with Spotlight AI are threefold; security, transparency, and practicality. We designed this feature to be secure, leveraging IBM’s watsonx.ai embedded AI model. We designed it to be transparent to the user with clearly displayed decision-making shown to the user. Finally, we designed it to be focused on one of the biggest challenges when dealing with massive amounts of collaborative data, and that is to help determine relevancy based on user input.” said Dave Ruel, VP of Product at Hanzo

“IBM’s watsonx brings compelling potential to our expanding ecosystem of partners who are innovating across various use cases, including legal,” said Raj Datta, Global Vice President, IBM ISV and Technology Partnerships. “The team at Hanzo has been an innovative partner leveraging the http://watsonx.ai platform to build and tune their generative AI models, while also offering high performance and trustworthy results to mission-critical workloads.”





Impact: Beyond Ediscovery

Hanzo's innovative Spotlight AI solution extends beyond eDiscovery to revolutionize a wide range of data-driven workflows, including HR complaint response and internal investigations. Its automated relevancy assessment capabilities leverage advanced forms of AI and LLMs to refine its understanding of data based on plain language input, spotlighting crucial information and directing users to prioritize accordingly. Outpacing traditional keyword searches, Spotlight AI transcends the limitations of context-agnostic search by leveraging natural language processing to understand the meaning of data and the relationships between different pieces of information. Its intrinsic ability to elucidate the relevance of data, coupled with its adeptness at navigating vast collaborative datasets, empowers users to pinpoint relevant content rapidly and accurately.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations coming in from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Hanzo Illuminate with Spotlight AI’s ability to make clear why information is pertinent, coupled with its adeptness at navigating vast collaborative data, helps users pinpoint relevant content quickly and accurately. This sets the standard for how questions of relevance should be addressed in the future,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “Hanzo is transforming a once arduous manual task into an automated process while addressing a primary concern in ediscovery - the surging influx from collaborative platforms. Illuminate offers an innovative solution to the crucial job of discerning relevant legal documents efficiently.”

Download the Spotlight AI datasheet to learn more about the benefits of AI-powered relevance assessment.



About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies, and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery, and more. For more information, visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Hanzo

Hanzo empowers global enterprises to effectively manage legal risk by capturing data for investigations, litigation, and compliance in collaborative workplaces. Our award-winning AI automates complex collaboration content relevancy assessment, delivering cost and time savings for strategic decision-making. Hanzo's solutions offer defensible preservation, precise collection of challenging data sources, and efficient dynamic content review, helping enterprises uncover valuable insights from their data. With SOC 2® Type 2 certification, Hanzo demonstrates its commitment to data security while serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

Attachments