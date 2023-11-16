Data Center Automation Market Report Published | Data Center Automation Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Center Automation Market is valued at US$ 7.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 12.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, social media platforms, and smartphones is propelling the data center automation industry forward. These technological improvements have resulted in exponential growth in data generation, necessitating efficient data management, processing, and storage.

The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is a huge network of networked devices, sensors, and machines that generate and share data. From smart homes and healthcare to industrial automation and logistics, this phenomenon is transforming industries. The huge volume of data created by IoT devices necessitates automated data center solutions to adequately handle the stream of information.

Furthermore, automation in data centers helps streamline operations, improve resource utilization, and reduce operational costs. Organizations are increasingly turning to automation to optimize their data center infrastructure and improve efficiency.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global data center automation market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, end user, data center type, enterprise size, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global data center automation market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global data center automation market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Data Center Automation Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, large enterprises are anticipated to dominate the data center automation market, primarily due to the increasing complex business tools. In addition, the SME sub-segment is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 16.5 billion Growth Rate 12.5% Key Market Drivers Automation of data center enhances efficiency and supports in cost reduction

Allows scalability

Integration of AI and ML Companies Profiled Cisco Systems Inc

ABB

Oracle

VMWare

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

BMC Software Inc

Microsoft

Citrix Systems Inc

ServiceNow

FUJITSU

IBM Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global data center automation market growth include Cisco Systems Inc, ABB, Oracle, VMWare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, BMC Software Inc, Microsoft, Citrix Systems Inc, ServiceNow, FUJITSU, and IBM Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global data center automation market based on component, end user, data center type, enterprise size, and region

Global Data Center Automation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Solution Services

Global Data Center Automation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Data Center Type Enterprise or On-premise Data Center Colocation or Managed Data Center Public Cloud Data Center Others

Global Data Center Automation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User BFSI IT & Telecom Energy Government Healthcare Industrial Others

Global Data Center Automation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Data Center Automation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Data Center Automation Market US Canada Latin America Data Center Automation Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Data Center Automation Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Data Center Automation Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Data Center Automation Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Data Center Automation Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Data Center Automation Report:

What will be the market value of the global data center automation market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global data center automation market?

What are the market drivers of the global data center automation market?

What are the key trends in the global data center automation market?

Which is the leading region in the global data center automation market?

What are the major companies operating in the global data center automation market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global data center automation market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

