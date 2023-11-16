Integer to Participate in Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) today announced participation in the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference to be held in New York City from Nov. 28–30, 2023.

Joseph Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.

The link to the live webcast may also be accessed under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for approximately three months.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. Integer provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

