Onfolio Web 3 Subsidiary Achieves First Profitable Month

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses, announces that its Web3 media brand “Web3 Gam3r” achieved its first profitable month in October.

“We started this brand right at the end of the last Crypto bull run in early 2022 as a way to build a media presence in the crypto space, particularly the gaming arena. The space has had a tough time since early 2022, but we continued growing a small media brand and cultivating a passionate following in the “Web3 Gaming” space. Part of the challenge was that we didn’t want to use a large amount of capital to grow the brand, while reaching profitability as soon as possible. The long term vision is to keep building out a profitable brand to capture large upside during the next crypto bull run, assuming the space heats up again in the future. Being able to do so profitably is key, and is a testament to the small but passionate Web3 Gam3r team. Essentially what we have now is being paid to hold a call option on the Web3 gaming space,” said Onfolio CEO Dom Wells.

The Web3 Gam3r brand consists of a Youtube Channel which reviews upcoming Web3 games, a newsletter, and a social media presence. As well as reviewing games, the team works with upcoming games to offer marketing and influencer services.

During the last Web 3 “bull run”, Onfolio observed that most opportunities to earn profit and generate value came from having an audience in the space and being able to spot nascent projects early. The idea behind the Web3 Gam3r brand is to find a profitable way to spot those opportunities early next time, and use the access earned by the Web3 Gam3r team to capture any profits early. The next big opportunity in the space may come within the coming months, or it may take longer. The key is that with a profitable brand, Onfolio has time to wait.

For more information on the Web3 Gam3r brand, visit the Youtube Channel or follow Iceyyy on X.

About Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires, manages, and optimizes a diversified portfolio of digital companies. It buys businesses that are in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats from competitors or emerging technology, and have strong management teams or can effectively be managed by the Onfolio team. The Company finds acquisition targets where the business potential is not yet maximized and adds increased value by leveraging its experience, skillset, and the latest tools and technologies. For more information, visit www . onfolio.com .

