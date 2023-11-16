Osteotomy Plates Global Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Acumed, Arthrex, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and More

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteotomy Plates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global osteotomy plates market size reached US$ 569.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 798.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.







Osteotomy is a medical procedure involving the cutting of a bone to shorten or lengthen it or realign with another bone. It includes knee, hip, jaw, and chin osteotomy to fix a defect that affects the growth of an individual. It is used to improve various deformities of bones and joints while delaying the progression of painful conditions, such as arthritis, and relieving pain. It is also utilized for treating painful bunions caused by the outward displacement of the first toe, which can be rectified by restoring its shape. At present, there is a rise in the prevalence of bone-related diseases among the masses, which is catalyzing the demand for osteotomy plates across the globe.



Osteotomy Plates Market Trends:



The growing adoption of surgical procedures for safer diagnosis and treatment of various diseases represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of road accidents due to overspeeding, drunk driving, distractions on the road, and avoiding safety gear, such as seat belts and helmets. This, along with the rising prevalence of osteoporosis among individuals on account of the loss of tissue or deficiency of calcium or vitamin D, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, governments of several countries are extensively investing in healthcare infrastructure, which is positively influencing the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the number of people who have musculoskeletal disorders, such as Blount's disease and knee osteoarthritis, around the world. This, coupled with the increasing sports-related injuries due to poor training methods, structural abnormalities, and weakness in muscles, tendons, and ligaments, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, the rising utilization of osteotomy plates to realign the knee of a patient is bolstering the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global osteotomy plates market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on material, application and end user.



Breakup by Material:

Metal Osteotomy Plates

Titanium Osteotomy Plates

Stainless Steel Osteotomy Plates

Polymer Osteotomy Plates

Breakup by Application:

Knee Surgery

Hip Surgery

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of key players including:

aap Implantate AG

Acumed LLC (Colson Medical LLC)

Amerisourcebergen Corporation

Amplitude Surgical

Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medartis AG

OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Stryker Corporation

TriMed Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global osteotomy plates market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global osteotomy plates market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global osteotomy plates market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $569.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $798.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

