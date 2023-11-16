LanzaTech CEO Dr. Jennifer Holmgren Recognized in TIME’s Inaugural TIME100 Climate List

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TIME named Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech (NASDAQ: LNZA) to the inaugural TIME100 Climate list, recognizing the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action.



Under Dr. Holmgren's leadership, LanzaTech became the first carbon capture and utilization technology company to go public and demonstrated that its commercial-scale biorecycling approach can play a pivotal role in keeping our planet livable for the long term. To date, LanzaTech has prevented more than 330,000 tonnes of carbon from entering the atmosphere across six commercial plants. With the recent start-up of two new plants using LanzaTech’s process, its biorecycling technology now has the capacity to abate 500,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

“In creating their inaugural Climate 100 list, TIME is prioritizing a key issue of our generation. I’m honored to be recognized among a diverse group of contributors, demonstrating that a basket of solutions is needed to effect gigaton-scale change for our climate,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech. “We need carbon to live, but we can live with carbon differently. I hope more industrial emitters, brands, governments, and consumers join us in accelerating the shift toward a circular carbon economy.”

Prior to joining LanzaTech, Dr. Holmgren was the founding VP and General Manager of the Renewable Energy and Chemicals business unit at UOP LLC, a Honeywell Company, where she was one of the key drivers of UOP’s leadership in aviation biofuels. Dr. Holmgren is the author or co-author of 50 US patents and more than 30 scientific publications.

She currently serves in a number of advisory roles, including the Board of Directors of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the Advisory Council for the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton University, and the Advisory Council for the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). Dr. Holmgren holds a B.Sc. degree from Harvey Mudd College, a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and an MBA from the University of Chicago and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

To assemble the list, TIME's editors and reporters fielded nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and partner organizations like Global Optimism and The B Team, as well as TIMECO2’s Advisory Council, then worked to assess the candidates on a variety of factors, including recency of action, measurable results, and influence.

The full list is now live on Time.com and will appear in the December 5, 2023, issue, available on newsstands on Friday, November 24th, and now at time.com/time100-climate . Follow @TIME for updates about the list.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, and On, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com .

