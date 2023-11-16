MaxCyte Joins the Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM) as a Founding Member

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and innovative bioprocessing applications, today announced that it has joined the Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM), as a founding member. AMM is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing and advocating for mRNA and next-generation encoding RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the benefit of patients, public health and society. AMM’s mission is to propel the future of mRNA medicines, improve patients’ lives, and advance scientific knowledge by convening and empowering mRNA industry leaders, innovators, scientists and other key stakeholders. MaxCyte is one of 31 founding members comprised of biotechnology, biopharma and life sciences companies and educational institutions.



“We proudly join our colleagues in advancing AMM’s mission as we recognize the significant potential of mRNA scientific innovation to transform human health,” said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “Our versatile, leading electroporation platform continues to provide scientific innovators with a powerful and flexible transfection method to accelerate the development of critical medicines and vaccines. We remain steadfast in our commitment to enable development of new applications for mRNA technology.”

The AMM was launched in early November at the 11th International mRNA Health Conference in Berlin, Germany. AMM and the organization’s advisors will advocate for policies that encourage innovation and funding, define regulatory and reimbursement standards, support manufacturing, and promote access to mRNA medicines to patients by educating and engaging with governments, policymakers, regulators and other stakeholders in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“We look forward to collaborating with AMM and its members to advance and advocate for the adoption of mRNA and next-generation encoding RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the prevention, treatment and cure of human disease,” added Mr. Doerfler. “Supporting the efforts of AMM aligns perfectly with our on-going efforts to provide efficient, scalable, and best-in-class electroporation technology, afforded by our unparalleled industry expertise, to enable our partners’ advancement at the frontiers of mRNA medicines.”

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology platform, as well as technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

