Casabella Showcases Clean Water Spin Mop as the Ultimate Solution for Holiday Home Cleaning

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday hosting season underway, Casabella®, the maker of simply beautiful cleaning tools that bring harmony to your home and life, is demonstrating how ultimate hosts can best prepare to welcome guests into their homes: the Clean Water Spin Mop. The spin mop, which features a unique dual bucket system that removes 99% of bacteria when used with clean water, allows users to clean more efficiently and with less effort than a traditional mop – making holiday home prep all the more simple.



During this time of year when hosts are entertaining guests more frequently than usual, it’s no surprise that home floors are attracting even more dirt and dust. To combat the increased debris, it’s essential to use a mop that not only achieves a more thorough clean, but one that helps simplify the process. The Casabella Clean Water Spin Mop is a design-forward tool that provides a deep clean for all floor types and even has a designated anti-scratch scraper to ensure that surfaces are clean. With convenient built-in features, the spin mop will make for a quicker and less stressful holiday hosting experience, so that hosts can enjoy more time with their friends and loved ones and less time worrying about keeping their homes looking fresh.

From snowy, muddy footprints to wet paw prints, the Clean Water Spin Mop is equipped to handle messes of all types and boasts an impressive list of features:

Dual bucket system that allows for the separation of clean and dirty water and removable splash guard

Easy-to-use pedal spin design

Built-in cleaning solution ratio cup that helps get the ratio right to save cleaning solution

Double handles that combine to form one with a comfortable grip for easy carrying

Nesting bucket system that promotes easy storage — especially ideal for compact spaces



“Casabella is proud to offer helpful tools that simplify the cleaning process,“ said Tom Barber, SVP of Marketing and Product Development. “During the holidays, our homes experience a greater amount of foot traffic, with family and friends coming in and out at a seemingly constant rate. But with the Clean Water Spin Mop, holiday hosts no longer have to sacrifice time away from the fun to achieve a deep clean. From the convenient two-bucket system that separates clean and dirty water, to the portable design that allows for easy transport from room to room, presenting a perfectly prepared home just became that much easier.”

The Casabella Clean Water Spin Mop is holiday party-ready in a design-forward dual-tone blue color palette that beautifully accompanies a variety of sleek and modern home designs. The ultimate buy for hosts everywhere, the Spin Mop is available for purchase now in stores and online at Target , Walmart and Amazon .

About Casabella

In 1988, Bruce Kaminstein fell in love with a mop while vacationing in Italy, away from managing the family hardware store in Manhattan. He ordered a container and had them shipped back to NYC. The success of the beautiful and functional mop led Bruce on a mission to create cleaning tools that looked as good as they performed. Through innovation, commitment and passion, Casabella® delivers beautiful products to make the world a cleaner place. For more information, visit www.casabella.com.

Media Contact

Desiree Dozier

Desiree.Dozier@FinnPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bd4ef6d-016e-44f0-81da-a672c2cb7a2f