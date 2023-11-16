Qlik Achieves StateRAMP Authorization for Qlik Cloud Government, its AI-Powered Cloud Analytics Platform That Helps State and Local Agencies Make Data-Driven Decisions

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® announced today that Qlik Cloud® Government has achieved StateRAMP Moderate Authorization. Achieving StateRAMP authorization enables all United States state and local governments and public educational institutions to confidently leverage Qlik Cloud to further their data transformation through modern cloud analytics. This authorization also enables them to leverage advanced AI while meeting the rigorous security standards set forth by StateRAMP.



StateRAMP is a critical cloud security attestation modeled after FedRAMP, designed to address the specific technology and compliance requirements of state and local governments, and educational organizations. StateRAMP-authorized products equip state government agencies and publicly-funded educational institutions with the highest levels of security and compliance. This is of particular importance as they look to leverage modern technology to improve constituent experiences through enhanced workforce capabilities and cloud-based services, two of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) top 10 priorities for 2023.

"I appreciate Qlik’s commitment to the StateRAMP process and investing in demonstrating the security capability and compliance of Qlik Cloud Government. This commitment by Qlik to the StateRAMP program supports our efforts at the State of Arizona for an effective and streamlined security review process, and it demonstrates a deep commitment by Qlik to security and compliance for the broader Public Sector community," said J.R. Sloan, State Chief Information Officer, Arizona Department of Administration.

Qlik Cloud Government serves as a standard for public sector cloud analytics, empowering organization-wide data-driven decisions through a cloud modern platform. It augments and enhances human intuition with AI-powered insight suggestions and natural-language interaction. Qlik Cloud Government is built on Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) GovCloud (US) and is available through the AWS Marketplace. Qlik Cloud Government’s valuable benefits also include centralized data assets and catalog , native security and compliance, a no-code development automation builder, and no-touch maintenance and cost savings with Qlik Cloud.

“As state, local and educational institutions look to modernize and take advantage of all that the cloud can offer, they must ensure that they are doing so with the strictest secure protocols and authorizations,” said Andrew Churchill U.S Public Sector lead at Qlik. “Achieving StateRAMP Authorization builds on Qlik’s growing set of public validations that demonstrate our continued commitment to providing agencies at every level, modern, secure and compliant solutions needed to drive their data transformation goals.”

StateRAMP attestation is the latest in a series of authorizations for Qlik Cloud Government, including being authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level (IL) and Department of Defense (DOD) IL2.

For more information about Qlik Cloud Government, please visit Qlik Analytics Solutions for the U.S. Public Sector and read our new eBook “Key Elements for Deploying Qlik Cloud for Creating Real-Time Insights for U.S State Local and Higher Ed Organizations.”

