Illinois State Dental Society Endorses iCoreConnect's Popular Cloud ePrescribing Software, iCoreRx

OCOEE, FL, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)(“iCore” or the “Company”) a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the endorsement of its cloud ePrescribing software, iCoreRx, by the Illinois State Dental Society (“ISDS”).

With this ISDS endorsement, more than 60% of state dental and medical associations in the U.S. now endorse iCoreConnect products. It is the 23rd state dental or medical association to specifically endorse iCoreRx cloud ePrescribing, which streamlines everything a doctor needs to prescribe quickly, accurately, and securely.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, stated, “Illinois is a new state endorsement for us. We’re thrilled to partner with such a great state organization. The Illinois State Dental Society works diligently to bring its members quality options that will help them work more effectively and produce greater business results. We're eager for their member dentists to experience a better way of prescription writing that takes just a few fast, accurate, and compliant steps.”

As of January 1, 2024, all Illinois controlled substance prescribers, including dentists, who prescribe more than 150 schedule II-V controlled substances in a calendar year need to prescribe electronically. Christopher Larsen, DDS, ISDS Member Services Committee Chair, commented, “ISDS is excited to partner with iCoreConnect to offer our Membership a seamless and affordable solution to meet the requirements of the upcoming ePrescribing law through iCoreRx. All endorsed partners are rigorously vetted by the ISDS Member Services Committee. iCoreRx stood out from competitors due to its ability to integrate with almost any practice management software and ease of use, all at an affordable price.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

