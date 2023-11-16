Revolutionizing Data Infrastructure: Data Center Server Market Witnesses Exponential Growth | Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data Center Server Market is valued at US$ 55.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Mega data centers, enormous facilities housing massive amounts of computers and networking equipment, are becoming increasingly important in the digital economy. Global technology giants, cloud service providers, and corporations are investing in these mega facilities to support the tremendous expansion of data-driven applications, cloud services, and emerging technologies. Mega data centers necessitate massive computing power, storage, and networking capabilities, creating a significant demand for high-performance servers capable of handling ever-increasing workloads.

The requirement for resilient and scalable data center infrastructure has increased as a result of digital transformation across industries. The demand for data storage and processing capacities is increasing exponentially as organizations expand their online services, shift to the cloud, and adopt IoT technology. This has resulted in an increase in the construction of new data centers, each of which necessitates a robust variety of server solutions to manage various workloads and ensure smooth operations.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global data center server market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including size, type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global data center server market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global data center server market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Data Center Server Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of size, small data centers are anticipated to dominate the data center server market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 55.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 94.3 billion Growth Rate 7.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing construction of data centers

Rising mega data centers Companies Profiled Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Inc

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

Lenovo Group Ltd

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Inspur Group

Bull (Atos SE)

Hitachi Systems

NEC Corporation

Super Micro Computer Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global data center server market include,

In March 2022, The OR3000S liquid-cooled rack server was introduced jointly by JD Cloud and Inspur Group. In comparison to typical air-cooled rack servers, the server uses cold plate liquid cooling to cut the overall power usage of the data center by 45%.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global data center server market growth include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Inc, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Inspur Group, Bull (Atos SE), Hitachi Systems, NEC Corporation, and Super Micro Computer Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global data center server market based on size, type, application and region

Global Data Center Server Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Size Small Medium Large

Global Data Center Server Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Rack Blade Tower Micro

Global Data Center Server Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application BFSI Energy Government Healthcare IT & Telecom Manufacturing Others

Global Data Center Server Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Data Center Server Market US Canada Latin America Data Center Server Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Data Center Server Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Data Center Server Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Data Center Server Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



