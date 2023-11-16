DopeBoo Amplifies Cannabis Retail Space with Exciting Weeday Collaboration – Exclusive Collection Now Available

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry-shaping move, Weeday, a leading innovator in smoking gear design and culture, has announced a landmark partnership with DopeBoo, the online headshop giant acclaimed for its expansive product offerings and formidable e-commerce traffic. This strategic collaboration is poised to propel Weeday's sales and enhance its brand footprint in the lifestyle and cannabis markets.

Weeday: Crafting the Culture of Tomorrow

"We're not just selling a product; we're curating a culture," says Matt Dorsey, Founder, Weeday. "Teaming up with DopeBoo is a testament to our commitment to making high-quality, stylish smoking accessories readily accessible. We're thrilled to tap into their substantial traffic flow, which according to recent analytics, boasts over a million site visits per quarter. This partnership will extend our reach, allowing us to convert a wealth of new leads and ignite the market with our unique brand ethos."

Expansive Weeday Offerings Joining DopeBoo's Roster

Elevating the market with its diverse line of products, Weeday brings forth an array of glass modular bongs, spoon pipes, and essential replacement parts for bongs and pipes, alongside innovative silicone covers for smoking accessories. Reflective of their dedication to both aesthetics and functionality, Weeday's bongs are available in a palette of colours including Midnight, Forest, Bubblegum, Sky, Smoke, and Cream, each a statement piece at $145.

For enthusiasts seeking personalization, Weeday extends the opportunity to safeguard their gear with bong covers in varied hues, each priced at $26, ensuring both style and protection. Their catalogue further explores into customization with an assortment of bong parts such as Pokers, Bong Bowls, Downstems, Bong Tubes, and Bong Bases, along with an extensive selection of pipe products that promise a tailored experience for every user.

Value is at the heart of Weeday's business model, as evidenced by their 'Bundle & Save' options and enticing Mix & Match deals, which encourage customers to explore different product combinations at attractive price points. Further enhancing customer satisfaction, Weeday offers free domestic shipping on orders over $100 and utilizes promo codes like 'PIPECOVER' and 'BONGCOVER' for additional savings.

Recent Market Research Elevates the Partnership Prospects

Market studies have highlighted a significant rise in the acceptance and consumption of cannabis-related products. A 2022 survey by the National Cannabis Industry Association showed a 76% increase in cannabis accessory sales over the past two years. With Weeday's commitment to innovation, customers can expect a line-up of products that are at the forefront of both fashion and function. Weeday's detailed offerings, ranging from artisanal pipes to ergonomically designed bongs, are set to captivate a broader audience through DopeBoo's platform.

DopeBoo's Digital Dominance: A Catalyst for Weeday's Vision

DopeBoo's robust digital presence serves as the perfect catalyst for Weeday's creative offerings. "Our platform is a launchpad for top-tier products," Ramsey Walter, CEO, DopeBoo. "We pride ourselves on our seamless user experience, which has been instrumental in maintaining a high conversion rate of traffic into sales. Integrating Weeday's products into our ecosystem is expected to not only increase the options for our customers but also bolster the growth of the high lifestyle culture."

The Start of a Symbiotic Relationship

Weeday's mission aligns seamlessly with DopeBoo's commitment to quality and convenience, setting the stage for a partnership that will define industry standards. With security as a top priority for both entities, consumers can indulge in their lifestyle choices with confidence, knowing their privacy and satisfaction are paramount.

About DopeBoo

Distinguished as a top-ranked headshop by notable industry experts, DopeBoo offers an unparalleled selection of cannabis and lifestyle products. Renowned for its fast delivery and exceptional customer service, DopeBoo delivers an online shopping experience that keeps the consumer's needs at the forefront.

About Weeday

With a footprint in Los Angeles and a reach that spans across US, Weeday stands as a paragon in the smoking gear industry, fostering a community that values creativity, individuality, and responsible enjoyment. Weeday represents not just a brand, but a lifestyle that celebrates personal expression.