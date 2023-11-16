CFA Society Toronto Announces Election of 2023-2024 Board Members

Toronto, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto is pleased to announce that Brian Madden, CFA, has been appointed the Chair of the Society’s Board of Directors following the November 15, 2023, Annual General Meeting.



The Board of Directors serves a critical leadership role for the Society by providing strategic direction to carry out its mission and vision by delivering value to Society members in a rapidly changing investment environment and promoting high ethical standards for the enhancement of the investment profession.

“It is a great honour and privilege for me to serve as Chair of CFA Society Toronto’s Board of Directors. I look forward to developing our new three-year strategic plan in collaboration with my fellow board members in the coming year. Our Society, supported by our tireless volunteer community and staff members, is sharper, stronger, and more focused than ever on promoting the value of the CFA designation across stakeholder communities, promoting high standards of professional ethics and competence, delivering impactful content and continuing education to our members and fostering an inclusive, engaged community of investment, finance and business professionals.” Brian Madden, CFA.

The Society would also like to express our gratitude to departing board members, Brenda King, CFA and Aaron Vale, CFA. We thank them for their support while serving on CFA Society Toronto’s Board of Directors.

We would also like to welcome four new members to our 2023-2024 Board of Directors:

Sebastian Becerra, CFA

Sebastian Becerra is the Managing Director and Deputy Head of Global Transaction Banking at RBC Capital Markets. He leads client coverage for the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand as well as the Product Strategy and Data and Automation teams. Sebastian is a client-centric business development professional skilled at combining industry, product, and regulatory knowledge to provide clients with tailored advice, insights, and solutions. He has a deep understanding of international and domestic payments, the securities industry, and trade finance. Sebastian holds a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering (honors), a master’s in software engineering, an MBA from McGill University, and is a CFA charterholder

Audrey Gan, CFA

Audrey is a Senior Vice President at BNY Mellon with over 30 years’ experience in the Financial Services Industry of which 20 years in Investment System Conversion and Integration in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Audrey was a Principal at Barclays Global Investors (Now Blackrock) managing national and global technology projects. Previously she was with AEGON Capital Management managing day-to-day operations with overall responsibility for the technology strategy for the investment division. Audrey has also held senior positions at prestigious financial services firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers and TD Asset Management. Audrey currently serves as the Vice Chair of the External Relations Committee. Audrey has been a CFA Charter holder since 1998 and completed her MBA in Finance and BBA in Marketing from Schulich School of Business in Toronto, Ontario

Jennifer Rush, CFA

Jenifer Rush, CFA In her role as Head of Responsible Investing and Manager Research, Jenifer is responsible for enhancing SLGI’s multi- manager capabilities and accelerating the focus on responsible investing. Jenifer joined SLGI in February of 2022 to work as part of the Multi Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Sun Life Global Investments in 2022, Jenifer was AVP, Head of Global Manager Research, in Canada, at a leading wealth management firm. Jenifer played a key role in augmenting the focus on ESG for Managers on the platform in her previous role. She brings with her over 25 years of industry experience across manager research and portfolio management. Jenifer holds an MBA from Queen’s University as well as the CFA and CAIA designations. Jenifer is actively involved in the Toronto CFA Society. Jenifer is also a Board Member of the North York Women’s Centre.

Minal Upadhyaya, LLB

Minal Upadhyaya, LLB Minal is Head of Legal for Capital Group Canada, where she oversees the legal and compliance functions for Capital Group’s Canadian business. She has been in the financial services business for more than 20 years, providing business practical legal advice to investment management firms, including for the Canadian wealth and asset management businesses of TD Bank Group. Immediately prior to joining Capital Group Canada, Minal was the General Counsel and Privacy Officer for Halton Healthcare Service

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of more than 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

